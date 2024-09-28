 ‘Ab Committed Nahi Hoon’: Did Arbaz Patel Announce BREAKUP With Leeza Bindra?
‘Ab Committed Nahi Hoon’: Did Arbaz Patel Announce BREAKUP With Leeza Bindra?

Arbaz Patel, who has been making headlines for his proximity with Bigg Boss Marathi 5 co contestant Nikki Tamboli, has now cleared the air on his relationship status with girlfriend Leeza Bindra.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss Marathi 5’s Arbaz Patel is currently the talk of the town for not just his stint in the show but majorly for his complicated relationships outside and inside the Bigg Boss house.

The actor, who recently got evicted from Bigg Boss Marathi 5 took to his Instagram handle yesterday to clear the air on his engagement after a promo of Nikki Tamboli losing her calm upon learning of Arbaz’s engagement started doing rounds. Nikki’s mother, who ventured in the Bigg Boss house, informed her that Arbaz is engaged. This enraged the actress who then lost her calm too. Clarifying about the same, Arbaz took to his Instagram stories yesterday and revealed that he is not engaged.

Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Arbaz Patel Clarifies He's NOT Engaged After Nikki Tamboli Loses Her Cool Over...
article-image

Now, in a recent conversation with Telly Masala, the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 fame has also cleared the air on his complicated relationship status with girlfriend Leeza Bindra. When asked about the recent promo, Arbaz once again stated that he is not engaged. He said, “Haan Maine dekha wo chiz. Pehli baat toh mujhe hi nahi pata ke main engaged hoon aur Nikki bhi andar hai Nikki ko bhi nahi pata wo sari cheezein. But Nikki ki mummy ne bhi andar jaa ke Aisa Kyu Kaha wo bhi mujhe pata nahi hai. Aur Maine andar hi ye baat kahi thi ke main committed hoon and all. Toh abhi bahar aane ke baad Bahut sari cheezein change ho jati hai. Bahar aane ke baad bhi Maine jitni bhi cheezein dekhi hai toh Maine socha wo Sab cheezo ko Hata ke main aage badu. Toh main committed tha wo bhi ab main nahi hoon. Wo sari cheezein Meri clear ho chuki hai, mujhe nahi rehna hai wo Sab cheezo mein abhi.”

'Our Pairing Is Just Like Siddharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill': Bigg Boss Marathi's Arbaz Patel...
article-image

For the uninformed, Arbaz was in a committed relationship with Leeza Bindra before he entered Bigg Boss Marathi 5. However, inside the house, his proximity with Co contestant Nikki Tamboli grew, which also did not go well with Leeza outside the house. She had announced her breakup with him on Instagram once too, but a few days later, clearing the air on the same, she denied leaving Arbaz.

'Leeza Bindra Pregnant Hai': Splitsvilla X5's Nayera Ahuja Makes SHOCKING Revelation About...
article-image

