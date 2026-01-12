When Is Shattila Ekadashi 2026? Here's To Know Date, Rituals, Katha, Muhurat & More

Shattila Ekadashi | Canva

Shattila Ekadashi is one of the auspicious days in the Hindu religion. The fortnightly fasting day that occurs during the 11th day of the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu month 'Magha.' This sacred occasion is one of the auspicious days on the spiritual calendar where devotees pray to Lord Vishnu and offer sesame seeds to him during their prayers. Let's deep dive into Shattila Ekadashi and understand its story, significance, date, and more.

Shattila Ekadashi 2026

The Ekadashi of the Krishna Paksha of the Magh month is called Shattila Ekadashi, which usually falls around Makar Sankranti. On this auspicious day, it is believed that devotees should offer sesame seeds (til) to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. They should also donate sesame seeds, food, and clothes to the needy. Performing such activities keeps one's body and mind healthy and brings happiness and prosperity to life.

Shattila Ekadashi 2026: Date and tithi

According to Drik Panchang, the festival will be observed on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

On January 15, Parana Time - 06:57 AM to 09:04 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 08:16 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 03:17 PM on January 13, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 05:52 PM on January 14, 2026

Shattila Ekadashi Vrat Katha

According to legend, there once was a Brahmin woman who devoted herself to the Almighty but never participated in auspicious activities such as donating clothes or food to those in need. One day, Lord Vishnu appeared before her in the guise of a saint and requested food from her, but she refused. After several requests for alms, she finally offered him a clay bowl. However, due to her lack of charitable acts, she was deprived of food in Vaikuntha, Lord Vishnu's abode, after her death.

Observing her situation, some women advised her to offer sesame seeds to Lord Vishnu and to observe the fast of Shattila Ekadashi. The poor woman followed their suggestions, and as a result, her life became filled with happiness and prosperity, and she never ran out of food.

Rituals to perform

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Offer flowers, sesame seeds, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Vishnu Sahasranama, Vishnu Stotra, Geeta, and finally perform Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi Aarti.