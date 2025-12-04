Mumbai News: Police Register FIR Against 3 Students Over Unauthorised Protest At Goregaon’s Vivek College

Police register FIR against three students after protest over niqab restrictions at Goregaon’s Vivek College | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 04: The Goregaon police on Thursday registered an FIR against three female students for allegedly staging a protest without permission.

The case has been registered under Section 223 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Niqab Use Triggered Protest

Female students of Vivek College allegedly staged the protest on Thursday after the college prohibited the wearing of a niqab on campus.

College Clarifies Stand

Meanwhile, Vivek College trustee S.R. Verma, along with the principal and vice-principal, visited the Goregaon police station with a letter from the college management committee. The letter stated that wearing a burqa is allowed in college classes, while only the niqab is prohibited.

Permission Not Taken

According to the Goregaon police, the students staged a protest outside the college without obtaining prior permission, due to which the case was registered. After the FIR was lodged, the three students who participated in the protest were served a notice under Section 35(3) of the BNSS.

Political Representatives Visited Station

At the same time, former corporator of the Dindoshi division, Gyanmurti Sharma, arrived at the police station along with 40 to 50 BJP workers. After quietly inquiring about the matter, police officials briefed them and clarified that there was no issue likely to create any religious rift. Satisfied with the explanation, they later left the premises.

Dispute Resolved Peacefully

At around 5.00 pm, S.R. Verma, the principal and the vice-principal of Vivek College returned to the police station with the official letter clarifying the college’s stand.

The letter was read by protester Jahanara Sheikh and MIM Mumbai president Farooq Shabdi, who had also arrived at the station. After reading the clarification, they expressed satisfaction and the dispute was resolved peacefully.

Police confirmed that the situation is now under control, and there is no threat to law and order in the area.

