Mumbai News: SRMD Divinetouch Marks 21 Years With ‘The Quest For Happiness’ Mega Event

SRMD Divinetouch Marks 21 Years With 'The Quest For Happiness' Mega Event |

Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD) Divinetouch, one of the world’s largest value-education initiatives for children, hosted ‘The Quest for Happiness’ event on November 16 at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai.

Presented across three shows, Sunday’s event welcomed over 2,800 attendees. Directed and choreographed by Sumeet Nagdev, the production brought together more than 150 children and teenagers for a musical paired with an interactive exhibition that brought timeless values to life through creativity, storytelling and experiential learning.

Event Celebrates 21 Years and Unveils Refreshed Curriculum

The celebration commemorated 21 years of SRMD Divinetouch and unveiled its refreshed curriculum, guided by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, founder of SRMD Divinetouch.

Prominent Personalities Attend the Celebration

The event was graced by leading personalities such as Ashu Suyash (Founder & CEO, Colossa Ventures), Fatema Agarkar (Founder & Chairperson, Agarkar Centre of Excellence), Meghna Ghai Puri (President, Whistling Woods International), Mansi Zaveri (Founder, Kidsstoppress), Tanya Khupchandani (Founder & CEO, Elixir Wellness), and Lina Ashar (Founder, Dreamtime Learning).

Principals from reputed schools across Mumbai, families, teachers and guests were also present.

Speakers Highlight the Impact of Value-Based Education

Speaking at the event, Fatema Agarkar said the children’s performance reflected the depth and sensibility that SRMD Divinetouch instils:

“Call it life skills, call it values, call them basic manners. For me it was the spirit that was overwhelmingly positive—the warmth, the goal to keep the future real and humane, and the desire to help young children remain grounded and anchored.”

Atmarpit Nemiji, Vice President of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, said that happiness comes from within:

“You say, ‘I am happy because I have the best of everything.’ But it is not that way. You are happy when you can make the best of anything. The best curriculum of life is compassion. The best degree of life is happiness. That is what Divinetouch is all about.”

Holistic Curriculum Backed by Child Psychology and Global Frameworks

SRMD Divinetouch offers a learning journey from six months to 16 years through its programmes – Wondertouch, Magictouch and Spiritualtouch.

The initiative is led by dedicated volunteers and enriched with child psychology. Its curriculum is audited by international experts to ensure global credibility and depth.

It integrates modern educational frameworks such as social-emotional learning, inquiry-based learning, Erik Erikson’s developmental stages, Dr Masaru Emoto’s research on emotional intelligence, and more. Through stories, reflection and age-appropriate psychology, values become something a two-year-old can understand, a five-year-old can practice, and a 16-year-old can live by, strengthening emotional intelligence, relationships, leadership, teamwork and clarity.

Parents Applaud Programme's Role in Preserving Culture and Mindfulness

Parent Naiina Mehta, who attended the event, said SRMD Divinetouch offers children a way to stay rooted amid rapid modernisation:

“In a world drifting toward modernism and materialism, Divinetouch has given my daughter and many other children a way to stay rooted in culture and mindfulness. Thank you for nurturing that connection with such love and devotion.”

Next Edition to Be Held in Mulund

The next edition of the programme will be held in Mulund next week.