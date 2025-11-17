Maharashtra Extends Relief: Govt To Withdraw 957 Cases Against Maratha 'Chakka Jam' Protesters |

Mumbai: In a major relief to the Maratha community, the Maharashtra Government has decided to withdraw cases filed against protesters who participated in the Mumbai “chakka jam” agitation led by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil. The Home Department issued a Government Resolution (GR) on Monday announcing the withdrawal of a total of 957 cases by December 31.

Govt Acts on Protesters’ Key Demand

Maratha protesters had been demanding the withdrawal of all cases registered against them during the agitation. Acting on this demand, the state government has now taken a final decision to close these cases.

Earlier Policy on Protest-Related Cases

Political parties and social organisations often hold agitations such as marches, demonstrations and sit-ins to highlight public issues. During such protests, cases are registered for violations of law, and after investigation, charge sheets are filed in court.

Earlier, the state had announced that cases filed during political and social agitations and charge-sheeted up to September 30, 2025, would be withdrawn.

Deadline Extended to Include Pending Cases

Since the earlier deadline of September 30, 2025, had expired and some charge sheets were filed after that date, the government has now extended the withdrawal period.

As per the new decision, cases in which charge sheets are filed up to December 31, 2025, will also be eligible for withdrawal. This extension applies to cases arising from both political and social agitations.

Status of Maratha Agitation Cases

According to an officer from the Home Department, “So far, summary disposal has been completed in 92 cases related to the Maratha agitation, and these cases have been closed. Investigation is still ongoing in nine cases. Meanwhile, charge sheets have been filed in 856 cases. All these cases are now set to be withdrawn as part of the latest government decision.”

GR Applies Beyond Maratha Agitation

The GR states that the withdrawal process will apply not only to cases related to the Maratha agitation but also to other political and social protest-related cases, provided the charge sheets are filed up to December 31, 2025.