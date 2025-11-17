 Maharashtra Extends Relief: Govt To Withdraw 957 Cases Against Maratha 'Chakka Jam' Protesters
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Extends Relief: Govt To Withdraw 957 Cases Against Maratha 'Chakka Jam' Protesters

Maharashtra Extends Relief: Govt To Withdraw 957 Cases Against Maratha 'Chakka Jam' Protesters

Maratha protesters had been demanding the withdrawal of all cases registered against them during the agitation. Acting on this demand, the state government has now taken a final decision to close these cases.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Extends Relief: Govt To Withdraw 957 Cases Against Maratha 'Chakka Jam' Protesters |

Mumbai: In a major relief to the Maratha community, the Maharashtra Government has decided to withdraw cases filed against protesters who participated in the Mumbai “chakka jam” agitation led by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil. The Home Department issued a Government Resolution (GR) on Monday announcing the withdrawal of a total of 957 cases by December 31.

Govt Acts on Protesters’ Key Demand

Maratha protesters had been demanding the withdrawal of all cases registered against them during the agitation. Acting on this demand, the state government has now taken a final decision to close these cases.

Earlier Policy on Protest-Related Cases

FPJ Shorts
NMIA To Begin Commercial Operations On Christmas Day With 23 Daily Departures
NMIA To Begin Commercial Operations On Christmas Day With 23 Daily Departures
Maharashtra Becomes First State To Join Nuclear Power Generation Initiative: CM Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Becomes First State To Join Nuclear Power Generation Initiative: CM Devendra Fadnavis
Suhana Khan's ₹6.85 Lakh Handcrafted Sapphire Lehenga Is A Masterclass In Gen-Z Ethnic Couture
Suhana Khan's ₹6.85 Lakh Handcrafted Sapphire Lehenga Is A Masterclass In Gen-Z Ethnic Couture
Mumbai News: Metro 2B To Continue At Existing Height Over Kurla’s Halav Bridge, Say MMRDA And BMC
Mumbai News: Metro 2B To Continue At Existing Height Over Kurla’s Halav Bridge, Say MMRDA And BMC

Political parties and social organisations often hold agitations such as marches, demonstrations and sit-ins to highlight public issues. During such protests, cases are registered for violations of law, and after investigation, charge sheets are filed in court.
Earlier, the state had announced that cases filed during political and social agitations and charge-sheeted up to September 30, 2025, would be withdrawn.

Deadline Extended to Include Pending Cases

Since the earlier deadline of September 30, 2025, had expired and some charge sheets were filed after that date, the government has now extended the withdrawal period.
As per the new decision, cases in which charge sheets are filed up to December 31, 2025, will also be eligible for withdrawal. This extension applies to cases arising from both political and social agitations.

Read Also
Nashik: Royal Maratha Wins Golden Age Badminton League 2025 Championship
article-image

Status of Maratha Agitation Cases

According to an officer from the Home Department, “So far, summary disposal has been completed in 92 cases related to the Maratha agitation, and these cases have been closed. Investigation is still ongoing in nine cases. Meanwhile, charge sheets have been filed in 856 cases. All these cases are now set to be withdrawn as part of the latest government decision.”

GR Applies Beyond Maratha Agitation

The GR states that the withdrawal process will apply not only to cases related to the Maratha agitation but also to other political and social protest-related cases, provided the charge sheets are filed up to December 31, 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NMIA To Begin Commercial Operations On Christmas Day With 23 Daily Departures

NMIA To Begin Commercial Operations On Christmas Day With 23 Daily Departures

Maharashtra Becomes First State To Join Nuclear Power Generation Initiative: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Becomes First State To Join Nuclear Power Generation Initiative: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai News: Metro 2B To Continue At Existing Height Over Kurla’s Halav Bridge, Say MMRDA And BMC

Mumbai News: Metro 2B To Continue At Existing Height Over Kurla’s Halav Bridge, Say MMRDA And BMC

Mumbai News: BMC Housing Lottery Gets Poor Response With Only 2,037 Applications For 426 Flats; Draw...

Mumbai News: BMC Housing Lottery Gets Poor Response With Only 2,037 Applications For 426 Flats; Draw...

IMD Issues Alert For Cold Wave For Interiors Of Maharashtra, Temperature In Mumbai To Be Below...

IMD Issues Alert For Cold Wave For Interiors Of Maharashtra, Temperature In Mumbai To Be Below...