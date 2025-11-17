Mumbai Hit By Citywide CNG Crisis As Pipeline Damage Halts Fuel Supply; Autos, Taxis, School Buses Paralysed

Mumbai Faces Major Fuel Shortage After CNG Pipeline Damage In Wadala; Internet Flooded With Visuals Of Long Queues At Petrol Pumps |

Mumbai: A major CNG supply disruption threw the city into chaos on Monday, halting thousands of autos, taxis, school buses, and other gas-run vehicles. According to an MGL spokesperson, gas supply to the company’s City Gate Station (CGS) at Wadala was interrupted after damage to a GAIL main gas pipeline inside the RCF Trombay premises on Sunday. Rectification work is underway, and full restoration is expected by the afternoon of November 18.

A large number of autorickshaws and taxis including those operated by Ola and Uber along with several buses, depend on the CNG supplied by Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL).

CNG Pumps Across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai Hit

“While domestic PNG consumers are being prioritised and supplied without interruption, the disruption has impacted a number of CNG stations across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. Currently, only 225 out of MGL’s total 389 CNG stations are operational,” the MGL spokesperson said.

MGL has assured that supplies will return to normal once pipeline repairs are complete and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

The disruption began after a key GAIL pipeline inside the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) complex was damaged due to third-party activity, sharply reducing pressure at MGL’s Wadala City Gate Station the city's primary supply point crippling CNG availability across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Serpentine Queues and Citywide Travel Disruptions

Since late Sunday night, long queues formed outside the limited operational pumps, many of which were running at minimal capacity while others remained shut.

Office-goers faced hour-long waits for autos and cabs, frequent trip cancellations, and steep surge pricing. “Many drivers waited through the night in long queues hoping to refuel. This disruption is causing immense hardship to drivers who depend on daily earnings to support their families,” said Rakesh Kumar Verma, Treasurer of the Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Union.

A leader from the Thane Taxi Union said the shortage began on November 16 evening and intensified on November 17 morning. “App-based cab drivers were also forced to cancel rides because they simply couldn’t refuel,” he said.

On X, the Mumbai Traffic Police alerted commuters about restricted availability, listing only a handful of functional pumps in Goregaon, Ghatkopar, Gorai, Andheri, Pratiksha Nagar, Magathane, Deonar, the Central Depot, and Poisar — and only for users of the CNG BEST app.

The disruption rippled across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, forcing commuters onto overcrowded buses and local trains, with delays stretching up to three hours.

School Buses Left Stranded; Operators Suffer Financial Losses

School bus operators faced severe problems, with nearly 2,000 buses stranded due to lack of fuel. “Many are forced to hire luxury buses from private contractors, paying ₹12,000 for just two trips of 10 km each,” said Anil Garg, President of the School Bus Owners Association.

Some areas like Dadar, Byculla, and Mulund saw partial relief, but long queues caused heavy traffic. “If supply normalises by tomorrow morning, only then will we be able to operate the buses,” Garg added.

Surge in Auto and Cab Fares Angers Commuters

The sudden shortage coincided with peak office and school hours, triggering a sharp spike in auto and taxi fares. Commuters took to X to report inflated rates and long waits.

Rajesh Naidu shared that his ailing wife was charged ₹480 for a trip from the airport to Andheri station. The driver later dropped her at Sakinaka metro and took ₹300 instead. Naidu tagged the Mumbai Traffic Police along with a photo of the auto.

Another user, @GetSetBaago, said fares had increased two to three times, leaving office-goers with no alternative.

@Jha_vj tagged the Maharashtra CM’s Office and Mumbai Police, calling out “double rates” and describing the situation as a “daily fight” for commuters.

A BEST spokesperson clarified around 3:26 pm on November 17 that bus operations remained unaffected.

Auto–Taxi Union Demands Compensation from MGL

The Mumbai Autorickshaw–Taximen Union has written to Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik seeking intervention. The union stated that CNG supply across the eastern and western suburbs and the island city came to a halt on November 16 afternoon and is expected to resume only by November 18 morning.

Union leader Shashank Rao said the disruption has caused nearly two full days of income loss for drivers. In a letter to the minister, the union demanded that MGL compensate autorickshaw and taxi drivers for the loss incurred during the shutdown.