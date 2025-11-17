 ‘Determination Rally’: Kamothe Colony Forum To Contest All 11 PMC Seats, Vows Transparent, Citizen-Centric Governance
Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 09:47 PM IST
Marking a significant pre-election move, the Kamothe Colony Forum on Sunday held its ‘Determination Rally’, drawing enthusiastic participation from residents and formally declaring its intention to contest all 11 seats across Kamothe’s three wards in the upcoming Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections.

Years of Unresolved Civic Issues Drive Decision

The Forum said the decision stems from years of persistent civic issues—water scarcity, power supply complaints, pothole-filled roads, inadequate healthcare facilities, the long-pending fire station, lack of proper sewage infrastructure, and unreliable public transport which, despite repeated follow-ups, remain unaddressed. The resulting public dissatisfaction, members said, has fuelled the demand for transparent, accountable and citizen-centric leadership.

“All prospective candidates are educated, socially committed, and consistently involved in civic work. They are well aware of the issues we face,” said one of the members. They asserted that none of them will succumb to monetary inducements from political parties and will contest purely on the agenda of development.

Forum Outlines Core Civic Agenda

At the rally, the Forum announced its key focus areas: reduction of what it termed “unjustified” property tax; construction of pothole-free, durable roads; sustainable water supply; establishment of a public health centre; efficient public transport; immediate initiation of the delayed fire station; improved amenities for senior citizens; upgraded parks and playgrounds; regulation of excessive private school fees; and comprehensive sewage and drainage improvements.

Citizens Reject Money-Driven Politics

Citizens at the event expressed their resolve to support honest, accessible and educated candidates, rejecting money-driven politics. “People want leaders who stand with them, not those who appear only during elections,” Forum members said.

Rally Held Under Forum Leadership

The rally was held under the guidance of Forum Chairperson Leena Garad and led by President Mangesh Adhav. Guests on the dais included Madhu Patil, Jayshree Jha, Adv. Samadhan Kashid, Bapu Salunkhe, Anil Pawar, Popat Aware, Nilesh Aher, Jaywant Kharat, Pravin Bhaltadak, Geeta Kudalakar, Shubhangi Jadhav, Ushakiran Shinge, Mukta Ghughe, Sheetal Dinkar, and Supriya Mane.

