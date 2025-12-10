Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Seizes 2,146 KG Banned Plastic & Collects ₹20.65 Lakh In Fines During Jan–Nov Crackdown

NMMC teams seized over 2,146 kg banned plastic and collected Rs 20.65 lakh fines during anti-plastic raids from January to November | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, Dec 10: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recovered Rs 20.65 lakh in fines and seized 2,146.970 kg of banned single-use plastic during enforcement drives carried out from January to November, officials said on Wednesday.

Crackdown Under Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde

The action comes as part of the civic body’s ongoing crackdown on single-use plastic to curb environmental and health hazards. Under Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde’s direction, special squads from ward and zonal offices have been conducting routine inspections at shops and commercial establishments, imposing penalties whenever banned plastic is found.

Monthly Data – March & August Saw Maximum Seizures

According to data, the civic body initiated action against multiple establishments every month — collecting Rs 1.65 lakh in January, Rs 1.95 lakh in February, Rs 3.25 lakh in March, Rs 1.35 lakh in April, Rs 1.60 lakh in May, Rs 2.25 lakh in June, Rs 4.25 lakh in July, Rs 70,000 in August, Rs 1.65 lakh in September, Rs 25,000 in October, and Rs 1.75 lakh in November. The highest plastic seizure was in March (430.120 kg) and August (374.700 kg), officials added.

10 Enforcement Squads Deployed

Civic officials said 10 special squads — eight at ward level and two at zonal level — are deployed to enforce the ban. “The objective is not merely fine recovery but ensuring that citizens and traders stop using single-use plastic altogether,” an official said.

Also Watch:

Civic Appeal To Residents & Shopkeepers

NMMC has appealed to residents to switch to cloth or paper bags and urged shopkeepers not to store or distribute plastic bags or any other single-use plastic items.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/