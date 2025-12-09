Navi Mumbai Cleanliness Drive: NMMC Intensifies Road Deep-Cleaning To Reduce Dust & Pollution Across City

NMMC conducts daily deep-cleaning in Sanpada, Digha, Ghansoli and Airoli to curb dust pollution | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 09: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified its road deep-cleaning and dust-control drives across the city, with campaigns being carried out daily — including on public holidays — to improve air quality and reduce pollution levels.

Daily Clean-Up Across Key Nodes

As part of the ongoing effort, major and internal roads in Sanpada, Digha, Ghansoli, and Airoli divisions were thoroughly cleaned on Tuesday. In Sanpada, the daily market area in Sector 4 and the Chemist Bhavan road in Sector 3 were swept using brush brooms, silt was collected and transported, and flipper machines were deployed. In Digha, the stretch from Ishwarnagar Mukund Chowk to Shankar Mandir was cleaned meticulously.

Dust Control Measures in Ghansoli & Airoli

In Ghansoli, special teams cleared construction debris from the Rabale MIDC area, washed roads with treated water, and used ENCAP’s advanced vehicle system to spray mist-like water jets to reduce airborne dust. Deep-cleaning was also conducted in Katkari Pada and Ganpatinagar. In Airoli, the road from Abhyudaya Bank to the local mosque in Sector 17 was cleaned on both sides.

Commissioner Supervising Continuous Drives

The initiative is being carried out under the supervision of Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, with guidance from Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, and oversight by City Engineer Shirish Ardawad and Solid Waste Management Deputy Commissioner Dr Ajay Gadade. Assistant commissioners and division-level teams have been instructed to conduct these operations regularly.

Aim: Cleaner Roads, Lower Pollution

“Controlling dust on roads is a key step toward improving the city’s air quality. These intensive drives are being sustained to ensure long-term impact,” said Dr Kailas Shinde, Municipal Commissioner.

