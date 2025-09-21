After Repeated Breakdowns, Mumbai Monorail Set For Major Upgrade | Check Out The New Features Inside | X|@MMMOCL_Official

Mumbai: Mumbai Monorail is undergoing a significant upgrade to improve safety, efficiency, and passenger experience. The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has commenced trial runs of the newly upgraded monorail trains as part of an overhaul following the announcement of a two-month suspension of services.

According to visuals that surfaced on Saturday, the upgraded trains were seen running on the tracks as part of the ongoing testing phase. The MMMOCL, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), shared details of the upgrade and what commuters can expect once the services resume.

As part of the project, Mumbai Monorail will be equipped with an advanced CBTC (Communication-Based Train Control) signalling system. This technology is designed to allow safer, smoother, and more efficient train operations. Installation work for the new system is currently underway.

Mumbai Monorail is upgrading to serve you better! 🚇✨



Here’s what’s coming your way:

✅ Advanced CBTC signalling for safer, smoother operations

✅ 21 brand-new features like CCTV, Divyang seats, charging points, dynamic route maps, modern interiors & more

✅ Retrofitment of… pic.twitter.com/LVyMEzhUbQ — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) September 20, 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra: New monorail trial runs have commenced in Mumbai, with work on the advanced CBTC (Communication-Based Train Control) signalling system underway pic.twitter.com/WLbfeRvJSd — IANS (@ians_india) September 20, 2025

In addition to the signalling upgrade, the monorail fleet will see several enhancements. A total of 10 new Made-in-India monorail trains, each consisting of 4 coaches, will be added to the system.

Modern amenities:

These new rakes will feature 21 updated commuter-friendly amenities. These include CCTV cameras for better surveillance, Divyang-friendly seating for accessibility, mobile charging points, dynamic route maps, and modernised interiors. Older trains will also undergo retrofitting to align with the improved safety and comfort standards of the new fleet.

However, while these upgrades are taking place, Mumbai Monorail services have been temporarily suspended on September 20. The suspension was implemented, citing serious safety concerns and the urgent need for a comprehensive fleet upgrade. This move comes after multiple technical glitches and breakdowns in recent months, which had disrupted service and left passengers stranded on several occasions.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: MMRDA temporarily suspends Monorail services



A local says, "Traveling by monorail was more convenient and affordable, but now we are struggling. This service should be resumed at the earliest" pic.twitter.com/ewJY7NZZ1s — IANS (@ians_india) September 20, 2025

Speaking about the temporary suspension, a local commuter shared, "Travelling by monorail was more convenient and affordable, but now we are struggling. This service should be resumed at the earliest." The sentiment reflects the frustration among daily commuters who relied on the monorail for affordable and efficient transportation.

