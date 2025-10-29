BMC’s Disaster Management Authority Directs Metro And Monorail Operators To Submit Emergency Plans, Conduct Regular Mock Drills After Recent Glitches

BMC’s Disaster Management Authority directs Metro and Monorail operators to submit emergency plans and hold periodic drills after recent technical glitches | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Suburban District Emergency Management Authority (DEMA) has directed Monorail and Metro agencies to submit emergency management plans to ensure effective response during public transport crises. It also emphasised regular reviews of standard procedures and periodic mock drills.

These directives were issued during a joint meeting of the Mumbai City and Suburban DEMAs held on Wednesday, at the BMC headquarters to review overall emergency preparedness and coordination.

Meeting Follows August Monorail Glitch

The meeting was convened following the August 19 incident, when a technical glitch halted the monorail near Mysore colony and Bhakti Park in Chembur, leaving several passengers stranded.

It was attended by the Chairpersons of both DEMAs Dr. Vipin Sharma and Dr. Ashwini Joshi and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Dr. Amit Saini, along with senior BMC officials including Director (Disaster Management) Mahesh Narvekar. Dr. Ravi Sinha from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay was also present. Representatives from the State Disaster Control Room, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, Adani Electricity, Tata Power, and the Mumbai Police also participated in the meeting.

Focus On SOPs And Preparedness

Dr. Sharma, Chairperson of the Mumbai Suburban DEMA and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) emphasised that considering the potential for various types of emergencies, agencies operating monorail, underground metro, and elevated metro services must submit their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and emergency management plans to both the DEMA. Dr. Ashwini Joshi, Chairperson of the Mumbai City Emergency Management Authority, further instructed that regular mock drills be conducted at public transport facilities to ensure preparedness and effective response.

