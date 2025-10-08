 ED Searches 8 Locations In Mumbai In Crackdown On Drug Trafficking Network
HomeMumbaiED Searches 8 Locations In Mumbai In Crackdown On Drug Trafficking Network

Ashish SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
ED Raids 8 Locations In Mumbai In Money Laundering Probe Linked To Drug Network | File Pic

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday launched a major operation in Mumbai, conducting searches at eight locations in connection with a money laundering probe into an alleged drug trafficking network operated by Faisal Javed Shaikh and his associate Alfiya Faisal Shaikh.

The searches, carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, aim to trace the illicit proceeds generated through the sale of narcotics. According to sources, the investigation focuses on identifying the financial channels and assets linked to the accused, suspected of laundering large sums of money derived from drug sales.

article-image

Faisal Likely Procuring MD Drug From Salim Dola

The ED’s Mumbai unit initiated the search operation early Wednesday morning across premises believed to be associated with Shaikh. Investigations revealed that Faisal Javed Shaikh had been procuring quantities of the synthetic drug MD (mephedrone) through his supplier, Salim Dola, a notorious drug kingpin long wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies.

article-image

Who Is Salim Dola?

Dola is accused of financing and facilitating large-scale narcotics trade across Mumbai and neighbouring regions. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has already placed a reward for any credible information leading to Salim Dola’s arrest.

