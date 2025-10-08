 MNS Demands Strict Action Against Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital Nurses For Throwing Prabodhankar Thackeray's Book | VIDEO
MNS Demands Strict Action Against Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital Nurses For Throwing Prabodhankar Thackeray's Book | VIDEO

A retired officer's book gift at Kasturba Hospital sparked controversy after nurses objected, claiming hurt religious sentiments and threw the book at him. The incident escalated, leading to political reactions, despite the officer's apology, and went viral online.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 11:24 AM IST
Mumbai: A controversy that began inside Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital has now taken a political turn. The issue started when Rajendra Kadam, a retired section officer from the hospital, distributed books written by reformist leader Prabodhankar Thackeray and author Dinkarrao Jawalkar during his retirement gathering. What began as a simple gesture soon escalated into a heated argument, drawing reactions from major political parties.

Kadam, who retired on August 30, gifted his colleagues two books, Devlancha Dharma ani Dharmachi Devle by Prabodhankar Thackeray and Deshache Dushman by Dinkarrao Jawalkar. Some nurses objected to the books, saying their religious sentiments were hurt. Despite Kadam apologizing, the nurses reportedly threw the book at him, and a video of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

Viral Video:

Following this, the hospital issued only a notice to the nurses, which Kadam found unsatisfactory. He then lodged a complaint at the Agripada Police Station, leading to a non-cognizable offence being registered against the nurses.

The matter took a political turn when Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) leader and former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the hospital to support the nurses. She questioned Kadam’s decision to distribute “provocative” pre-independence books and accused him of trying to create social unrest. Pednekar also demanded an inquiry into who was backing Kadam. MLA Mangesh Satamkar also criticized him, according to report by Loksatta.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) took a strong stand in defense of Prabodhankar Thackeray, calling the act of throwing his book an insult. MNS leaders met the hospital administration demanding strict action against the nurses. The municipal employees’ association for SC, ST, VJNT, and OBC staff also wrote to the BMC Commissioner seeking justice for Kadam.

