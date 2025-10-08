 Konkani Made Mandatory For Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment In Goa: CM Pramod Sawant
Sawant met Ramesh Patil, Director, Postal Services, Goa Region, earlier in the day and was informed about approval of amendments to the GDS recruitment conditions by the Department of Posts.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
The Department of Posts has made proficiency in Konkani mandatory for recruitment to Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) vacancies in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

"Under the revised policy, proficiency in Konkani has been made compulsory for applicants to GDS posts in Goa. Konkani and Marathi have been recognised as the local languages for recruitment," the chief minister said in a social media post later.

Candidates who have studied Konkani or Marathi up to the tenth standard will be eligible. However, those who have studied in Marathi medium will also be required to demonstrate proficiency in Konkani, he added.

article-image

The change will help Goans get priority in recruitment, create more job opportunities for the local youth, and strengthen postal service delivery across the state, Sawant said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

