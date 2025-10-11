Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 11, 2025 - Karunya KR-726 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Karunya KR-726 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, October 11 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-726 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-726 for Thursday, 11-10-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

KB 705767

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KA 705767 KC 705767

KD 705767 KE 705767

KF 705767 KG 705767

KH 705767 KJ 705767

KK 705767 KL 705767 KM 705767

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KL 874065

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KK 397232

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0246 0447 0750 0948 2274 3266 3919 3996 4239 4540 5461 5473 5626 6356 7647 8298 8701 8960 9228

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.