Shocking! Wife Vs Girlfriend Clash Caught On Camera; Video Of Heated Brawl Over Valentine's Day Shopping At UP's Sonbhadra Mall Goes Viral

A dramatic altercation between two women inside a shopping mall on Civil Lines Road in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra has taken social media by storm. The incident, which occurred in the Robertsganj police station area, unfolded late on Saturday evening and was captured on video by bystanders. The footage, showing a heated physical and verbal confrontation, began circulating widely online on Monday.

Husband Caught, Tempers Flare

According to reports, a man had gone shopping at the mall for upcoming Valentine's day with his alleged girlfriend when his wife unexpectedly arrived at the same location. On spotting her husband with another woman, the wife reportedly confronted him. Sensing the escalating tension, the man fled the spot, leaving both women behind.

What followed was a fierce exchange of arguments that quickly spiraled into a physical fight. The two women were seen shouting, abusing each other, and even resorting to biting during the clash.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mall Staff Step In to Control Situation

The scuffle reportedly continued for nearly 15 minutes, causing panic among shoppers. Mall visitors and female staff members intervened and managed to separate the two, preventing the situation from worsening. No serious injuries were reported, though the incident left many shocked.

Police Action and Resolution

Following the viral spread of the video, the matter reached local police. Robertsganj Kotwali in-charge Inspector Ramswaroop Verma confirmed that the wife later arrived at the police station with her husband to lodge a complaint. She alleged that her husband had been giving excessive attention to another woman.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After hearing both sides, the police counseled the couple and issued a strict warning to the husband before letting him go. No formal case has been registered so far.

Social Media Reacts Strongly

The video has sparked intense debate online, with users expressing concern over public safety, marital disputes turning violent, and the need for responsible behavior in public spaces. The incident has once again highlighted how private disputes can quickly escalate in public settings, especially in the age of viral social media.