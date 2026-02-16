'Isn't There Any Other Issue In Maharashtra?': Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut On Shivaji Maharaj-Tipu Sultan Comparison Controversy

'Isn't There Any Other Issue In Country & Maharashtra?': Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut On Shivaji Maharaj-Tipu Sultan Controversy |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday criticised the BJP for escalating the Tipu Sultan controversy in Maharashtra. He said the portrait displayed in the Malegaon Deputy Mayor’s office has been removed, and the issue should end now. Speaking on the comparison controversy, Raut slammed the BJP and questioned why such issues dominate debate while farmers’ suicides, unemployment, labour distress and women’s safety remain unaddressed in Maharashtra and the country.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also accused the BJP and said that when there is no issue of public or national interest, the saffron party raises any matter to create Hindu-Muslim tensions.

While speaking to IANS, Raut added, "If the truth about Tipu Sultan is to be known, listen to the speech given by President Ram Nath Kovind in the Karnataka Assembly, whom you yourselves appointed. BJP corporators in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation had also proposed naming a road after Tipu Sultan..."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking on Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan comparison, the MP said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj cannot be compared to anyone. But isn't there any other issue in the country and in Maharashtra? Farmers are committing suicide. Poor labourers, unemployed youth, and women's security are all issues. But no one will talk about it," Raut said while speaking to ANI.

Read Also Pune Police Register Case Against Harshwardhan Sapkal For Alleged Objectionable Remarks On...

All You Need To Know About Tipu Sultan Row

The controversy erupted after a portrait of the 18th century Mysuru ruler was seen in the office of Malegaon Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed, which was opposed by Shiv Sena corporators and the BJP. However, the issue then escalated across the state when the Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal compared Tipu Sultan with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Harshvardhan Sapkal said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was known for his bravery and vision of Swarajya, and claimed that Tipu Sultan later followed a similar path by fighting against the British.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/