Mumbai Tragedy: 17-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies By Suicide In Wadala After Alleged Casteist Harassment; Minor Girlfriend Booked For Abetment

Mumbai, Feb 16: A 17-year-old civil engineering student allegedly ended his life at his residence in Wadala East after being subjected to depression following a breakup involving alleged casteist slurs. The Mumbai police have registered a case against the boy’s minor girlfriend for abetment of suicide and under relevant sections of the BNS and the Atrocities Act.

Mother files complaint

According to the FIR, the complainant, the 35-year-old mother, is an employee at a civil hospital in Thane and resides in Giridhar Tamba Nagar, Wadala East. Her son was pursuing a diploma in civil engineering in Diva. In January 2026, he had walked to Shirdi, following which he developed blisters on his feet and had not been attending college.

On February 12, the mother left for work around 2 pm, leaving her son alone at home. She last spoke to him at about 5 pm. When he did not answer subsequent calls around 6 pm, she grew anxious and asked one of his friends to check on him. The friends reportedly knocked on the door but received no response.

One of them looked through a window and allegedly found the teenager hanging from an iron ceiling rod with a scarf. He was rushed to KEM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Allegations of casteist remarks and strained relationship

The mother’s complaint highlights a troubled relationship between the boy and a girl residing in Sewri. The statement reveals that the teen had previously attempted self-harm in October 2025 following a dispute.

The situation reportedly worsened when the girl began avoiding him, allegedly telling him she no longer wished to be with him because he belonged to a lower caste. The victim’s mother further alleged that the girl’s family had restricted the boy from visiting Sewri.

The victim’s mental health deteriorated further when the girl allegedly began posting photos with other boys on her social media status, which the complainant claims was a deliberate attempt to provoke or ignore him. Driven by the cumulative stress of the breakup, the alleged casteist insults and social media activity, the teenager took the extreme step.

Case registered under BNS and Atrocities Act

Wadala police have officially booked the 17-year-old girl under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

