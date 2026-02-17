Central Railway Announces 186 Special Trains Between Mumbai, Pune And Key North Indian Routes To Clear Holiday Rush

Central Railway rolls out additional special train services from Mumbai and Pune to manage festive passenger surge | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 16: Central Railway will run 186 Special Train Services between Mumbai - Nagpur / Sawantwadi Road / Banaras / Gorakhpur / Samastipur / Danapur & between Pune – Nagpur / Hazrat Nizamuddin / Danapur to clear the extra rush of passengers.

CSMT-Nagpur-CSMT Bi-weekly specials (10 services)

Train no. 02141 Bi-weekly special will leave CSMT every Sunday & Tuesday at 00.20 hrs from 22 February 2026 to 08 March 2026 and will arrive Nagpur at 3.10 pm same day.

Train no. 02142 Bi-weekly special will leave Nagpur every Sunday & Tuesday at 20.00 hrs from 22 February to 08 March 2026 and will arrive CSMT at 1.30 pm next day.

Composition: 1 AC-2 Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.

CSMT-Sawantwadi Road-CSMT Weekly specials (4 services)

Train no. 01171 Weekly special will leave CSMT every Thursday at 00.20 hrs on 26.02.2026 & 05.03.2026 and will arrive Sawantwadi Road at 12.30 hrs same day.

Train no. 01172 Weekly special will leave Sawantwadi Road every Thursday at 17.20 hrs on 26.02.2026 & 05.03.2026 and will arrive CSMT at 03.45 hrs next day.

These trains will run as Special Trains on 26.02.2026 (2 services) and as Holi Special Trains on 05.03.2026 (2 services).

Composition: 1 AC-2 Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Arawali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg & Kudal.

CSMT-Gorakhpur-CSMT Daily specials (32 services)

Train no. 01079 Daily special will leave CSMT daily at 22.30 hrs from 21.02.2026 to 08.03.2026 and will arrive Gorakhpur at 10.00 hrs third day.

Train no. 01080 Daily special will leave Gorakhpur daily at 14.30 hrs from 23.02.2026 to 10.03.2026 and will arrive CSMT at 00.40 hrs third day.

These trains will run as Special Trains from 21.02.2026 to 02.03.2026 (16 services) and as Holi Special Trains from 01.03.2026 to 10.03.2026 (16 services).

Composition: 1 AC-2 Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti and Khalilabad.

(Additional services between LTT, Pune and destinations including Sawantwadi Road, Banaras, Samastipur, Danapur, Ghazipur City, Gorakhpur and Hazrat Nizamuddin will operate as detailed above with specified dates, compositions and halts.)

Reservation

Bookings for Special train Nos. 02141, 02142, 01171, 01079, 01119, 01073, 01043, 01143, 01469, 01470, 01457, 01458, 01481, 01449, 01431, 01415 & 01491 will open on 18.02.2026 at all computerised reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in for trips within the Advance Reservation Period (ARP).

Bookings for journeys beyond the ARP shall open on the corresponding subsequent ARP dates as applicable.

Bookings for unreserved coaches with normal charges can be done through the UTS system.

Passengers can also download the RailOne app for booking of tickets.

For detailed timings at halts of these special trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.

