Palghar Crime: Naigaon Police Arrest Absconding Accused After 1 Year In Gang Rape And Robbery Case

Palghar, Maharashtra, Feb 16: The Crime Detection Team of Naigaon Police Station has successfully traced and arrested an accused who had been absconding for the past one year in connection with a gang rape case registered at the police station.

According to police officials, the incident dates back to November 27, 2024, when the complainant had travelled alone to Pune in search of employment.

After missing a job interview due to delay, she contacted her husband’s friend, identified as Pawan Rajendra Prasad Sabbat, a resident of Mira Road, seeking assistance.

Police stated that the accused assured her of arranging a job and later travelled to Pune, brought the woman back to Mira Road, and kept her confined in a room near Chandika Temple.

During this period, the complainant was allegedly sexually assaulted repeatedly by Sabbat along with his associates Dhanraj Chavan and Abhishek Pujari.

Additional accused and charges

Another accused, Nagesh Gaikwad, a resident of Talegaon, Pune, was also involved in the case and allegedly molested the victim.

The accused also reportedly robbed the complainant of valuables including her mobile phone, mangalsutra, earrings, and cash amounting to ₹15,000, with the total stolen property valued at approximately ₹75,000. Additionally, the prime accused allegedly created a fake Instagram profile in the victim’s name and uploaded her photographs.

Based on the complaint, Naigaon Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Arrest after year-long search

While three accused — Sabbat, Chavan and Pujari — were arrested earlier, the fourth accused, Gaikwad, had been evading arrest since the crime occurred.

Taking the seriousness of the offence into account, Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hajare directed the crime detection team to intensify the search. Acting on confidential information and through sustained investigation, the team traced Gaikwad to Kamshet, Pune, where he was taken into custody.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to his involvement, following which he was formally arrested in the case. Further investigation is underway.

