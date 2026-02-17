Mumbai News: Railway Board Executive Director Aashima Mehrotra Wins Prestigious Award At Bombay Art Society’s 134th Annual Exhibition

Aashima Mehrotra’s painting “Move On” earns top recognition at a leading national art exhibition in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 16: Aashima Mehrotra, Executive Director/Heritage, Railway Board and contemporary visual artist, has brought laurels to the art fraternity and the Indian Railways as her painting “Move On” has been selected for an award at the 134th All India Annual Art Exhibition organised by The Bombay Art Society. The exhibition will be inaugurated on 24 February 2026 at 5:00 pm at Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai.

The painting “Move On” depicts a rickshaw rider resting between journeys, suspended in a moment of quiet introspection. The vehicle becomes a metaphor for life’s continuous movement, while the still setting reflects dignity within routine labour. The work explores the unnoticed inner worlds that exist behind everyday motion.

Prestigious recognition at national platform

The Bombay Art Society is among India’s oldest and most respected fine arts institutions, playing a pivotal role in nurturing artistic talent for over a century. Many legendary masters showcased their works at this exhibition during their formative years.

This year, from hundreds of submissions received nationwide, only around 260 works have been selected, making the Professional Category award widely regarded as equivalent to national recognition in the visual arts.

Earlier, Ms Mehrotra’s work “Laapataa Ladies” was selected for the 64th National Exhibition of Art organised by the Lalit Kala Akademi in New Delhi — the Akademi’s flagship annual exhibition celebrating contemporary Indian artistic expression.

Her selection was particularly noteworthy as she became among the rare civil servants, and the first from Railway Services, to have her artwork featured in this prestigious national exhibition.

The work was widely appreciated for its cultural and spiritual undertones, blending Indian aesthetics with a sense of cosmic exploration and inner reflection, symbolising a meaningful dialogue between public service and creative practice.

Currently serving as Executive Director/Heritage, Railway Board, Ms Mehrotra’s dual contribution to heritage conservation and contemporary visual arts exemplifies a remarkable fusion of public service and creative expression.

Artistic philosophy and global recognition

Rooted in a contemplative studio discipline, her artistic practice unfolds at the intersection of memory, identity and emotional experience. Moving fluidly between figuration and abstraction, she works across oil, charcoal, acrylic and encaustic, creating layered luminous surfaces that embody both fragility and strength.

Her paintings frequently explore the inner landscapes of women — resilience, silence, companionship and becoming — transforming personal narratives into universal expressions.

Her work has also received recognition from global institutions such as the Museum of Modern Art, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and various international embassies. Technical finesse combined with philosophical inquiry lends her art tactile richness and meditative depth.

With consecutive recognitions at two of India’s most respected art institutions, Aashima Mehrotra’s artistic journey continues to gather national attention, positioning her among compelling contemporary voices shaping India’s visual culture. Each honour affirms her artistic vision while reflecting her growing national and international presence.

