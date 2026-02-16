Western Railway To Install Escalators, Upgrade Facilities At Key South Mumbai Stations; Commuters’ Concerns Discussed

Western Railway plans escalators and decongestion measures at key South Mumbai suburban stations following ministerial review | X - @MPLodha

Mumbai, Feb 16: Pradeep Kumar, General Manager of Western Railway, has assured improvements in passenger amenities at three busy suburban stations in South Mumbai — Mumbai Central, Grant Road station and Charni Road railway station.

The assurance came after Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister, met the GM at the headquarters in Churchgate on Monday along with local residents to discuss commuter-related issues at these stations.

Minister raises commuter concerns

During the meeting, the minister raised long-pending demands of daily passengers, particularly the need for easier access for senior citizens and smoother pedestrian movement around the stations. He also urged the railway administration to remove obstructions near station entry and exit points that inconvenience commuters.

Lodha further sought cooperation from the Railways to expedite the proposed bridge connecting Charni Road station to Girgaon, stating it would significantly improve last-mile connectivity and help disperse crowds during peak hours.

Escalators and beautification works planned

Responding to the concerns, Pradeep Kumar said instructions have been issued to the concerned departments to submit an immediate report and begin action.

He confirmed that more escalators will be installed to improve accessibility, especially for elderly passengers, and pending beautification proposals will be taken up to enhance cleanliness and the overall commuter experience.

The GM also clarified that several issues raised — particularly encroachments and hawking outside Grant Road station — fall under the jurisdiction of the civic body.

Railway authorities said they will coordinate with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to address such matters while implementing railway-related works on priority.

Also Watch:

Western Railway officials added that the planned measures are intended to decongest station approaches, improve safety and create a more commuter-friendly environment at some of South Mumbai’s busiest suburban stations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/