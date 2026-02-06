Mumbai: Student Attempts Suicide Inside Byculla Station Restroom, Police Suspect Mental Stress As Trigger

Mumbai: Student Attempts To Commit Suicide In Byculla Railway Station Public Restroom; Police Says Mental Stress Maybe Reason | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In a disturbing incident that has once again highlighted the growing mental health concerns among students, a college-going girl allegedly attempted suicide inside a women’s restroom at Byculla railway station on Thursday, February 5.

According to preliminary information, the young woman had entered the ladies’ washroom at the station, reportedly to freshen up. However, when she did not come out for an unusually long time, the women stationed at the washroom grew suspicious. Despite repeated knocking and calls, there was no response from inside the cubicle.

Sensing that something was wrong, she immediately informed the police. Officers rushed to the spot and, after receiving no response from inside, broke open the door.

Upon entering, they found the girl in an unconscious condition, and initial observations suggested an attempted suicide. Police personnel immediately arranged for medical assistance and rushed her to St. George Hospital for emergency treatment.

Doctors confirmed that the student is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be in a stable condition.

Preliminary inquiries by the police indicate that the student may have been under significant mental stress, which could have led to the extreme step. However, officers said that the exact cause will only be confirmed after a detailed investigation and statements from the girl once her condition improves.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the increasing pressure faced by students and the urgent need for accessible mental health support systems. Experts have repeatedly stressed the importance of early intervention, open conversations, and institutional support to help young people cope with academic, social, and personal challenges.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the number of student suicides increased from 8,423 in 2013 to 13,892 in 2023, a rise of around 65 per cent. This growth rate is higher than the overall increase in suicides during the same period. Total deaths by suicide in the country rose by 27 per cent over the decade, from 1.35 lakh in 2013 to 1.71 lakh in 2023. Compared to 2019, when 1.39 lakh suicides were reported, the figure in 2023 increased by 23 per cent.

