Central Railway Revises Timings And Terminals Of Key Mail, Express Trains From April 2026; Check Details

Central Railway updates departure and arrival schedules of several long-distance trains to streamline operations from Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 16: Central Railway has decided to change the terminal stations and revise the timings of selected Mail/Express trains for operational reasons. Accordingly, timings of some other trains have also been revised.

The details are as under:

Revised arrival/departure timings of following trains at stations

Train no. 12111 CSMT-Amravati Express JCO w.e.f. from 14.04.2026

CSMT: 20.50 hrs departure (Existing dep time - 20.05 hrs)

Dadar: 21.02 hrs arrival and 21.05 hrs departure

Thane: 21.17 hrs arrival and 21.20 hrs departure

Kalyan: 21.47 hrs arrival and 21.50 hrs departure

Igatpuri: 23.30 hrs arrival and 23.35 hrs departure

Train no. 12289 CSMT-Nagpur Duronto Express JCO w.e.f. from 14.04.2026

CSMT: 20.35 hrs departure (Existing dep time - 19.55 hrs)

Train no. 12290 Nagpur-CSMT Duronto Express JCO w.e.f. from 14.04.2026

CSMT: 07.50 hrs arrival (Existing arrival time - 08.05 hrs)

Train no. 17318 Dadar-Hubballi Express JCO w.e.f. from 14.04.2026

Dadar: 20.05 hrs departure (Existing dep time - 20.15 hrs)

Thane: 20.22 hrs arrival and 20.25 hrs departure

Panvel: 21.08 hrs arrival and 21.10 hrs departure

Train no. 11301 CSMT-Bengaluru Express JCO w.e.f. from 14.04.2026

CSMT: 07.55 hrs departure (Existing dep time - 08.10 hrs)

Dadar: 08.07 hrs arrival and 08.10 hrs departure

Kalyan: 08.42 hrs arrival and 08.45 hrs departure

Train no. 22108 Latur-CSMT Express JCO w.e.f. from 13.04.2026

CSMT: 08.00 hrs arrival (Existing arrival time - 07.55 hrs)

Train no. 12116 Solapur-CSMT Express JCO w.e.f. from 13.04.2026

CSMT: 06.30 hrs arrival (Existing arrival time - 06.35 hrs)

Train no. 22144 Bidar-CSMT Express JCO w.e.f. from 16.04.2026

CSMT: 08.00 hrs arrival (Existing arrival time - 07.55 hrs)

Terminal and timing change for Train no. 22177/22178 CSMT-Varanasi Mahanagri

Terminal and timings of Train no. 22177/22178 CSMT-Varanasi Mahanagri will be changed to Banaras as follows:

Train no. 22177 CSMT-Banaras Mahanagri Exp will now depart CSMT at 00.15 hrs instead of the previous 00.10 hrs and will arrive at Banaras at 03.45 hrs instead of the previous 03.35 hrs at Varanasi.

Also Watch:

Train no. 22178 Banaras-CSMT Mahanagri Exp will now depart Banaras at 09.45 hrs instead of the previous 10.00 hrs from Varanasi and will arrive CSMT at 11.40 hrs.

Passengers are requested to kindly note the above changes and plan their journey accordingly.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/