 Basantotsav 2026: Nature, Sustainability Festival At CBD Belapur On February 22
Basantotsav 2026: Nature, Sustainability Festival At CBD Belapur On February 22

Basantotsav 2026, a community festival focused on nature and sustainability, will be held on February 22 at Agro Garden in CBD Belapur. The event will feature workshops, eco-friendly stalls, creative activities, a nature trail, food options and live performances. Organisers said the celebration aims to encourage community interaction, learning and eco-conscious living.

Sameera Kapoor Munshi
Updated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
A vibrant community celebration centred on nature, sustainability and collective joy, Basantotsav 2026 will be organised on February 22 at the Agro Garden, Sector 9, CBD Belapur.

A vibrant community celebration centred on nature, sustainability and collective joy, Basantotsav 2026 will be organised on February 22 at the Agro Garden, Sector 9, CBD Belapur.

Festival Aims for Relaxed, Immersive Green Experience

The open-air event will run from 2 pm to 8.30 pm, transforming the community garden into a lively hub of workshops, creative activities, eco-conscious shopping and cultural performances. Organisers said the festival aims to offer citizens a relaxed, immersive experience in green surroundings while encouraging interaction, learning and fun.

The afternoon segment, beginning at 2 pm, will feature curated workshops, a ‘Fruit and Veggie’ nature trail, painting sessions and access to stalls showcasing sustainable products and a variety of food options. Visitors will be able to freely explore the garden, participate in activities and engage with vendors throughout this period.

article-image

Evening Brings Live Music, Drum Circle, Cultural Performances

From 5.30 pm onwards, the focus will shift to the open-air stage with live performances, music and a drum circle designed to foster collective participation and a festive atmosphere as the evening sets in.

Registrations are open for Basantotsav 2026, and organisers have encouraged early sign-ups through an online form. The event is expected to attract families, students and nature enthusiasts from across Navi Mumbai, offering a unique blend of leisure, creativity and community engagement in a natural setting.

