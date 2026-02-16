Nominated Members In Civic Bodies Used For Political Rehabilitation, Alleges Navi Mumbai Citizen Forum

In a representation submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the group demanded an immediate suspension of the appointment process for nominated members across all municipal corporations in the state. | X @DaniSudhir & File Pic

Navi Mumbai: The provision for appointing “nominated members” in local self-government bodies—meant to facilitate the participation of subject experts is being increasingly used as a tool for political rehabilitation.

The allegation was made by navi mumbai based citizen forum - Sajag Nagrik Manch.

In a representation submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the group demanded an immediate suspension of the appointment process for nominated members across all municipal corporations in the state. “Until fundamental reforms are carried out, these appointments should be kept on hold,” the memorandum stated.

Corporations Functioned Efficiently Under Administrator Rule: Forum

The Manch pointed out that several municipal corporations have functioned efficiently under administrator rule in recent years. “This clearly shows that the absence of nominated members does not paralyse civic administration,” the group said, questioning the urgency of the current appointment process.

As per statutory provisions, nominated members are expected to be professionals such as doctors, lawyers, engineers or experienced social workers. However, the group alleged that the ground reality is different. “Instead of experts, the posts are often used to accommodate defeated candidates or politically affiliated party workers, defeating the very purpose of the provision,” the representation claimed.

Demands Independent Scrutiny Panel, Transparent Interview Process

Among its key demands, the Manch has called for the formation of an independent scrutiny committee comprising the municipal commissioner, the urban development secretary and domain experts. It has also sought a transparent interview process and the removal of the requirement for approval by group leaders. “If such structural reforms are not feasible, then the concept of nominated members itself needs to be reconsidered or abolished,” the group asserted.

