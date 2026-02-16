 PCWA To Host Two-Day Seminars On Mother Tongue And Bhagat Namdev Ji In Belapur
The Punjabi Cultural & Welfare Association will organise a two-day seminar series in Belapur on February 21 and 22, focusing on mother tongue and the teachings of Bhagat Namdev. Scholars and academicians will lead discussions on linguistic heritage, culture and philosophy. The organisers said the event aims to promote cultural awareness and engagement among younger generations.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
article-image
The Punjabi Cultural & Welfare Association (PCWA) will organise a two-day seminar series focusing on linguistic heritage and spiritual thought later this month at Belapur. | File Image

Navi Mumbai: The Punjabi Cultural & Welfare Association (PCWA) will organise a two-day seminar series focusing on linguistic heritage and spiritual thought later this month at Belapur.

Timings from 9.30 am to 4.00 pm at CBD-Belapur Venue

According to the organisers, the first seminar, themed “Mother Tongue”, will be held on Saturday, February 21, followed by a seminar on Bhagat Namdev on Sunday, February 22. Both programmes will take place from 9.30 am to 4.00 pm at Punjab Heritage Bhavan, Sector 8, CBD-Belapur.

The seminars will feature talks by noted scholars and academicians including Rawail Singh, Vanita, Renuka Singh, Ravinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, Sohan Singh, and Parvinder Singh Hayer. The sessions will explore the cultural, social and philosophical relevance of mother languages, as well as the life and teachings of Bhagat Namdev.

article-image

Aims to Strengthen Cultural Awareness Among Youth: Coordinator

The event is being coordinated by Meher Singh Randhawa, who said the seminars aim to strengthen cultural awareness and promote dialogue on heritage and values among the younger generation.

PCWA has invited citizens, students and members of the cultural fraternity to attend and participate in the discussions. For details, interested participants may contact the organisers at 98201 93400.

