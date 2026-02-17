Palghar Crime: Naigaon Police Arrest 4 With Brown Sugar Worth ₹2.09 Lakh In Vasai Drug Bust

Naigaon Police seize brown sugar and detain four accused during a late-night anti-narcotics operation in Vasai | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Feb 16: The Crime Detection Branch of Naigaon Police Station has arrested four individuals for possession and intended sale of brown sugar (Gard Powder), an illicit narcotic substance.

The action was carried out on October 11, 2025, under the directions of Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hajare, as part of an ongoing drive against unlawful activities within the Naigaon police jurisdiction.

During late-night patrolling near the Suntec Building on the road leading towards Pavitra Dham in Tivri village, Vasai, the police team noticed two youths walking suspiciously. They were detained and identified as Aryan Vikram Rawat (20), unemployed, and Ayan Irshad Khan (20), driver, both residents of Nalasopara East.

Upon search, police recovered 8.390 grams of brown sugar valued at ₹2,09,750 from their possession. Along with mobile phones, the total seized property was worth approximately ₹2,19,750.

A case was registered at Naigaon Police Station under Sections 8(c), 21(b), and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Two more accused held

Further investigation revealed that the seized contraband was allegedly brought for sale to two other individuals, Shadab Shakil Saiyyad (21) and Dhananjay Tarkeshwar Goswami, both residents of Global Arena, Naigaon East.

Both were found to be involved in the transaction and were subsequently arrested.

Also Watch:

Read Also Palghar Crime: Naigaon Police Arrest Absconding Accused After 1 Year In Gang Rape And Robbery Case

Police records indicate that Saiyyad has one prior case registered against him, while Khan has seven previous criminal cases. Further investigation is ongoing.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/