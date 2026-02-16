Mumbai News: Suburban Train Halted At CSMT After Man Found Lying On Tracks, Narrowly Escapes Death; Case Registered | VIDEO

Quick response by railway staff halts a suburban train at CSMT, preventing a fatal accident after a man is found on the tracks | X - @sanjoychakra

Mumbai, Feb 16: A suburban train was brought to an emergency halt at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Monday afternoon after a man was spotted lying on the tracks at Platform No. 1, railway officials said.

According to railway authorities, the incident occurred around 3 pm when on-duty staff noticed an apparently intoxicated person stretched across the rail line moments before an incoming train was to enter the platform. The motorman applied the brakes in time and stopped the train short of the individual, averting a potentially fatal accident.

Drunkards are the highest GST payers. 🤣🤣

A man in an intoxicated condition lay down on the railway tracks at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Monday afternoon and covered himself with a cloth.

He wanted to take a nap.

The train disrupted his sleep.

Later on, he was… pic.twitter.com/OvldulcJ04 — SK Chakraborty (@sanjoychakra) February 16, 2026

RPF removes man, services restored

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and station staff immediately rushed to the spot and removed the man from the track, after which normal train movement was restored.

Police later identified the individual as Avinash Kardile (20), a garbage collector who had been living on the platform and hails from Hingoli district in Maharashtra.

Senior Police Inspector Sambhaji Katare of the CSMT Railway Police Station said the man was safely evacuated and handed over to authorities. “The man was removed from the track. His name is Avinash Kardile, a 20-year-old who was living on the platform. The RPF has registered a case against him,” he said.

Case registered under Railways Act

An FIR has been registered by the RPF under relevant sections of the Railways Act for endangering safety and obstructing train operations. Further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said they have not yet confirmed whether the man was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident.

The brief disruption caused delays to a few suburban services, but operations were normalised within six to seven minutes after the track was cleared.

Also Watch:

Railway authorities reiterated their appeal to commuters and trespassers to avoid entering railway tracks, warning that such actions pose a serious risk to life and can lead to legal action.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/