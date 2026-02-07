 Navi Mumbai: 38-Year-Old Man Jumps From CSMT–Panvel Train Into Vashi Creek, Rescued by Fishermen
Panic erupted on a Harbour Line local after a 38-year-old man jumped into the Vashi creek while travelling from CSMT to Panvel. The man, identified as Bharat Shivram Phulmali, was rescued by local fishermen who acted swiftly. Police said a suicide attempt is suspected, though the exact reason behind the jump is yet to be confirmed.

Saturday, February 07, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a panic situation erupted in a moving local train on the Harbour Line when a 38-year-old man jumped into the Vashi creek. The man was travelling from CSMT to Panvel and jumped as the train reached Vashi Creek.

The man was rescued by local fishermen who were fishing near the creek. Acting quickly, they pulled him out and saved his life. According to a report by Saam TV, the man has been identified as Bharat Shivram Phulmali and originally a resident of Ambikanagar in Parthadi taluka of Ahilyanagar.

According to the report, police are currently investigating the case. However, as per the preliminary report, the man allegedly attempted to commit suicide, however, officials have not yet confirmed the reason behind the jump.

Earlier in January, a 40-year-old man from Nashik died by suicide by jumping off a newly constructed bridge over Vashi Creek. His body was recovered by the Vashi police with assistance from the fire brigade. According to police, the deceased, identified as Kiran Vithuba Bachhav, had first attempted to access the bridge around 10 pm, but a security guard at the construction site stopped him.

He left the area but returned around 1 am, once again trying to reach the bridge. When the security guard intervened a second time, Bachhav pretended to leave for Mankhurd and managed to evade the guard’s sight. He then ran toward the bridge and jumped into the creek.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

