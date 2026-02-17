 Navi Mumbai Crime: Nashik Farmer Robbed Of ₹11.34 Lakh Outside APMC Market, Autorickshaw Driver On Run
Navi Mumbai Crime: Nashik Farmer Robbed Of ₹11.34 Lakh Outside APMC Market, Autorickshaw Driver On Run

A Nashik farmer was robbed of ₹11.34 lakh by an unidentified autorickshaw driver outside Navi Mumbai’s APMC market. Police have registered a theft case and are reviewing CCTV footage to trace and arrest the accused.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
Police launch a manhunt after a Nashik farmer was robbed of ₹11.34 lakh near Gate No. 7 of the APMC vegetable market in Navi Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Feb 17: A Nashik farmer was robbed of Rs 11.34 lakh in cash by an unidentified autorickshaw driver outside Gate No. 7 of the APMC vegetable market in Navi Mumbai on Saturday morning, police said.

The APMC Police Station has registered a case of theft under Section 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a search for the accused.

Farmer had arrived to sell produce

The victim, Sopan Bodke (48), a farmer from Chapadgaon in Sinnar taluka of Nashik district, had arrived at the APMC Market late Friday night in a Tata tempo along with other farmers to sell their agricultural produce.

After completing sales, Bodke had kept the collected cash — amounting to Rs 11.34 lakh — in a white plastic bag and parked the tempo near Gate No. 7 of the vegetable market.

Snatching incident near Gate No. 7

At around 6 am, while Bodke and his associate Mahebub Karjagi were walking towards the parked vehicle, a speeding autorickshaw approached them. The driver allegedly snatched the cash-filled bag from Bodke’s hand and fled the spot before the duo could react.

Accused escapes amid morning rush

Bodke and his associate attempted to chase the autorickshaw on foot, but the accused managed to escape due to the vehicle’s high speed. Owing to the early morning rush and the suddenness of the incident, Bodke was unable to note down the registration number of the rickshaw or identify how many persons were inside.

Police examine CCTV footage

“We have registered an offence against an unidentified autorickshaw driver and are examining CCTV footage from the market premises to trace the accused. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend him at the earliest,” a police officer from APMC Police Station said.

