Mumbai Cyber Scam: 77-Year-Old Borivali Pensioner Loses ₹16.79 Lakh After Downloading Fake Bank APK File; Case Registered

Cyber crime police probe a digital fraud case after a Borivali senior citizen lost ₹16.79 lakh through a malicious mobile application | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 17: The cyber crime police have come across a case wherein a scammer claiming to be a bank official sent an Android Package Kit (APK) file on WhatsApp to a 77-year-old Borivali-based woman, claiming that a special card is being provided for pensioners and through this card, the user can avail 20 percent discounts on medicines, fuel purchase and free airport lounge access. The victim downloaded the file on her phone, after which Rs 16.79 lakh was debited from her bank account through fraudulent transactions.

According to the police, the complainant used to work as a computer operator. On February 07, the victim received a phone call from an unknown person who claimed to be from the pension department of the bank in which the complainant has an account.

The caller told the victim that a special card is being provided by the bank for pensioners and through this card, the user can avail 20 percent discounts on medicines, fuel purchase and free airport lounge access.

APK file used for remote access fraud

The complainant agreed to receive the card, after which the scammer sent an APK file that had the name of the bank and pension card to the victim on her WhatsApp. The victim clicked on the APK file, which was a remote access app, after which the scammer managed to siphon Rs 16.79 lakh in nine online transactions. The complainant then called the bank and got her account blocked. She then called the cyber crime helpline and raised a complaint in the matter, police said.

Also Watch:

Case registered under BNS and IT Act

A case has been registered by the police under Sections 61 (criminal conspiracy), 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation), 336 (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.) and 340 (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act in the matter.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/