Maharashtra PWD Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhonsale Orders Urgent Road Repairs Before Nashik Kumbh

Mumbai: Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhonsale has directed officials to prioritise the repair of roads damaged due to heavy rainfall across the state and to complete pending infrastructure works ahead of the upcoming Nashik Kumbh Mela scheduled next year in Nashik.

Chairing a review meeting of the Public Works Department’s budget session in Mumbai, the minister said that roads and bridges across Maharashtra have suffered significant damage due to excessive rainfall. He instructed officials to urgently repair roads connecting tourist and religious destinations, as well as link roads joining major highways.

Bhonsale also emphasised the use of modern technology in new road construction, keeping traffic flow in mind. He called for durable and high-quality construction standards, particularly in hilly and high-rainfall regions, by setting fixed parameters to enhance the lifespan of roads. Roads connecting cities and districts should be developed using these improved standards, he said.

Considering the expected surge in devotees during the Nashik Kumbh Mela, the minister directed authorities to immediately complete infrastructure works linking railway stations, the airport, expressways, and major city roads. He stressed the need for coordination among departments to ensure timely completion.

The minister further instructed officials to establish sanitation and toilet facilities for women along major state highways and roads under the department. He also reviewed projects under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) Phase-III, which proposes improvements to 10,000 kilometres of roads through the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Key highway projects such as the Nashik Parikrama route, Pune–Shirur elevated road, Hadapsar–Yavat road, and Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur corridor were reviewed. Progress of proposed ropeway projects under the central government’s Parvatmala scheme and plans for a new road between Bhimashankar and Karjat were also discussed.

