Maharashtra Scales Urban Climate Action For Livable Cities, Unveils Climate Finance Strategy With $1 Trillion Economy Ambition

Maharashtra launches a major urban climate action push and investment-focused finance strategy during Mumbai Climate Week | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 17: The Department of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Maharashtra, in partnership with WRI India, on Tuesday launched a first-of-its-kind pipeline of more than 1,000 urban climate action projects across 44 Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) cities in the state. The announcement was made on Tuesday, the inaugural day of Mumbai Climate Week.

Developed under the Climate Forward Maharashtra initiative and anchored in the City Climate Action Accelerator launched in 2023, the pipeline marks a decisive shift from climate planning to large-scale, investment-ready implementation.

Now entering Phase 2, the Accelerator is supporting cities in preparing projects that are scalable, financially viable and measurable in impact — setting a new benchmark for urban climate action and enhancing livability across Maharashtra’s cities.

Organised by sector, city and state of readiness, the pipeline enables faster project preparation, streamlined implementation and improved engagement with public and private financiers.

Six high-impact sectors covered

It spans six high-impact sectors central to climate resilience, low-carbon growth and urban livability: Greening and Urban Heat Management, Air Quality Management, Water Resources Management, Sustainable Waste Management, Energy and Buildings, and Sustainable Mobility.

Speaking at the launch, Abhijit Ghorpade, Director, State Climate Action Cell, The Environment and Climate Change Department, Government of Maharashtra, said, “Maharashtra is committed to building cities that are climate-resilient, economically vibrant and inclusive. With this pipeline of 1,000+ projects, we are moving beyond planning to delivering implementable solutions on the ground. This structured portfolio will help cities attract investment, accelerate execution and improve quality of life for citizens across the state.”

The initiative creates a structured and investment-ready climate infrastructure portfolio for Maharashtra. It strengthens local capacity for implementation while positioning the state as a national leader in urban climate action.

Madhav Pai, CEO, WRI India, said, “WRI India is committed to supporting states in translating climate ambition into action that is practical, equitable and investable. Maharashtra’s leadership demonstrates how strong institutions and credible data can work together to accelerate low-carbon and resilient development. We are proud to partner with the Government of Maharashtra in building a model that can inform climate action across India.”

The 1,000+ urban climate project pipeline represents a transformative step in Maharashtra’s climate journey. By aligning planning, implementation and finance, the state is establishing a comprehensive model for climate-responsive development and reinforcing its commitment to a Green and Viksit Maharashtra.

Climate finance strategy unveiled

Maharashtra also launched a new climate finance strategy aimed at mobilising large-scale investment to support the state’s transition towards a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy, even as it pursues rapid economic growth. The Climate Finance Access and Mobilisation Strategy (CFAMS) was unveiled on Tuesday.

Developed jointly by the State Climate Action Cell with support from WRI India and the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), the strategy provides a basis to identify, access, mobilise and allocate funds for climate action processes across the state.

The move comes as Maharashtra seeks to align its development priorities with the Maharashtra State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) and its long-term vision document, Viksit Maharashtra 2047, in line with Viksit Bharat 2047 — the Government of India's ambitious agenda to transform the country into a fully developed nation by 2047.

Need for diversified climate finance

State officials have stated that public spending alone will not be sufficient to meet the large scale of investments required for climate action. Alongside the strategy, the state also announced the development of the Maharashtra Climate Finance Dashboard.

The online platform will be able to track climate-related expenditure across government departments, support decision-making and help attract capital from financial markets.

“As Maharashtra moves toward its goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy by 2027-28, climate action must be seen as an economic priority, not just an environmental one,” said Praveen Pardeshi, CEO of MITRA and Chief Economic Adviser to the Maharashtra Chief Minister. “Public funding alone cannot meet the scale of investment required.”

He said CFAMS strengthens the state’s ability to draw in finance from multiple sources and better align planning, budgeting and investment. “By doing so, it supports climate-resilient infrastructure, clean energy and long-term growth that is competitive, inclusive and fiscally resilient,” Pardeshi added.

Rs 3 lakh crore investment estimated

Officials also pointed to the growing climate risks facing the state. Abhijit Ghorpade, Director of the State Climate Action Cell, Department of Environment and Climate Change, said the success of Maharashtra’s revised climate action plan depends on timely and efficient access to finance.

“Maharashtra estimates that around Rs 3 lakh crore will be needed between 2024 and 2030 to implement actions outlined in SAPCC 2.0,” Ghorpade said. “CFAMS is designed to bridge climate finance gaps by unlocking diverse funding sources, strengthening coordination and turning policy priorities into investable actions.”

Also Watch:

Madhav Pai, CEO of WRI India, said the strategy also proposes the creation of a Climate Finance Facilitation Desk to streamline climate finance operations across the state.

“WRI India has supported the State Climate Action Cell in designing CFAMS for Maharashtra,” Pai said. “It aims to crowd in private capital through blended finance and risk-sharing instruments, strengthen institutional coordination and direct finance to the most climate-vulnerable regions and sectors, such as agriculture.”

