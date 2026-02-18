Love Triangle Murder Accused Booked For Extortion, Firing At Vendor In Govandi |

Mumbai: Days after his arrest in the sensational love triangle murder of 19-year-old Shifa Tufel Shaikh, the Shivaji Nagar police have booked Rizwan Shamshuddin Shaikh alias Nadeem, 28, in a separate case of extortion and firing at a local fruit vendor in Govandi.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Naimatullah Khan Mohammad Rain, 62, a banana vendor residing with his family at Kamla Raman Nagar in Govandi, came forward following Nadeem’s arrest. He alleged that Nadeem and his associates kidnapped his 22-year-old son, Wahid, fired a gunshot at him, and recorded a video of him after partially stripping him in an attempt to blackmail the family.

The incident dates back to January 31, ten days before the murder of Shifa Shaikh. Wahid, who assists his father in their banana-selling business, returned home in a frightened state. Upon being questioned by his family, he stated that earlier in the day, around noon, a youth named Zaid had called him and asked him to come to Vadapav Wale ke Ghar ki Gali in the Furkania locality.

When Wahid reached the spot, Rizwan alias Nadeem and Zaid were present there. Upon his arrival, Nadeem allegedly confronted Wahid and demanded a protection fee (hafta) of Rs50,000 to allow the family to continue their business in the locality. When Wahid refused, Nadeem allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired a shot. While the bullet narrowly missed Wahid’s leg, the victim was paralyzed with fear.

The accused then allegedly forced Wahid into the house of a local vadapav vendor, where Nadeem's associates Aas Mohammad alias Guddu, Abdul Kalam Chaudhary alias Sikandar, and another accomplice were present. The group allegedly stripped Wahid partially, assaulted him with kicks and punches, and snatched 15,000 from him.

Police said the accused also recorded a video of the assault on a mobile phone and threatened to circulate it on social media if Wahid disclosed the incident. He was further threatened with dire consequences, including death threats to him and his family.

Traumatized by the event, the family kept Wahid indoors for several days before sending him to their native place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He is reportedly still traumatised by the incident. The family only gained the courage to approach the police after news broke that Nadeem had been arrested for Shifa’s murder on February 10.

Shivaji Nagar police have now booked Rizwan alias Nadeem, Zaid, Guddu, Sikandar, and their associates under various sections of the BNS for extortion, assault, and criminal intimidation.

Earlier Offence

In an earlier incident, 19-year-old Shifa Tufel Shaikh was shot dead on February 10 at Kamla Raman Nagar in Baiganwadi, Govandi, allegedly over a love triangle. Police said that Tabassum Sher Mohammad Shaikh, 26, angered over an alleged romantic dispute in which Shifa was seen as an obstacle, fired at her using a pistol belonging to Nadeem.

In connection with the case, police have arrested eight accused so far and recovered three country-made pistols, two magazines, and four live cartridges from them.

