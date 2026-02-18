₹1.46 Crore Alleged Overbilling By Travel Agency; Case Registered Against Ghaziabad Firm | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Deputy General Manager (Personnel & Administration) of National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) has filed a police complaint alleging that a Ghaziabad-based travel agency fraudulently overbilled the corporation to the tune of ₹1.46 crore by inflating taxes and additional charges on flight tickets. An FIR has been registered against Director of Lodhi Air Tours and Travels Pvt. Ltd. Under Section 318(4) of BNS at the Gamdevi Police Station.

The complainant, Pandurang Pralhad Math (59), a resident of Dombivli (West), has been serving as Deputy General Manager at NFDC’s head office on Peddar Road, Mumbai. NFDC, established in 1975 under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, plays a key role in promoting and supporting Indian cinema and organizing major film events across the country and abroad.

Travel Contract Awarded in 2022 : In 2022, NFDC invited tenders to appoint a travel agency for booking air and train tickets for its officials, ministry staff, jury members, and dignitaries attending film festivals. Among four bidders, M/s Lodhi Air Tours and Travels Pvt. Ltd., Ghaziabad emerged as the lowest bidder and was awarded a two-year contract from November 1, 2022, to October 31, 2024, under a formal work order.

As per the agreement, the agency was required to book tickets upon email confirmation and raise invoices strictly as per actual airline fares and applicable charges.

Irregularities Detected in Billing : The alleged discrepancy came to light in August 2024 during billing for air tickets booked for jury members attending the 70th National Film Awards in Delhi. NFDC received a bill of ₹8,87,221, which included additional charges under heads such as Aviation Security Fee, User Development Fee, and other taxes/fees.

Upon scrutiny, NFDC officials found that the agency had allegedly charged inflated amounts under these heads, beyond actual airline rates. Subsequent verification of 603 flight tickets booked during the contract period revealed that the agency had allegedly overbilled by an average of 39%.

NFDC paid a total of ₹5,35,11,961 to the agency during the two-year contract period. Internal verification suggests that ₹1,46,88,271 was allegedly collected as excess under the guise of security fees, user development fees, and other taxes.

Sample Verification Reveals Overcharging : In a representative audit of five tickets across airlines including Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo, NFDC found overcharging amounting to ₹34,397. In one instance, a Mumbai–Delhi ticket on Air India was allegedly billed ₹2,141 higher than the original airline fare. In another case, a Vistara ticket showed an inflated charge of ₹17,992. Officials stated that the travel agency sent invoices along with boarding passes, giving the impression that the ticket fares and taxes were genuine. However, direct verification with airlines reportedly revealed discrepancies.

NFDC has also stated that ₹44,44,586 remains payable to the agency for certain travel bookings, including for the Cannes Film Festival in Paris. However, after adjusting the alleged excess recovery of ₹1.46 crore, NFDC claims that ₹1,01,53,548 is recoverable from the agency. Despite written correspondence and meetings, the agency allegedly failed to provide satisfactory explanations. Based on the complaint, the Gamdevi police have registered a case against Lodhi Air Tours and Travels Pvt. Ltd. Further investigation is underway, and NFDC officials have indicated that additional discrepancies may emerge as scrutiny of the remaining tickets continues.

