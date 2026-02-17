 'Culture Brings Us Together': Emmanuel Macron After Meeting Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar & Other Leading Bollywood Celebs In Mumbai
During his India visit, French President Emmanuel Macron met Bollywood figures such as Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Shabana Azmi, and Zoya Akhtar. Sharing glimpses on social media, he emphasized the role of cinema in connecting cultures, stating, "Culture brings us together." The meeting highlights expanding India-France cultural collaboration.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
Emmanuel Macron X Account

Mumbai: French President Emmanuel Macron met leading figures from the Indian film industry during his visit to the city on Tuesday February 17 outside the Taj Palace Hotel.

In a post shared on X (formally Twitter), Macron shared photographs with prominent Bollywood personalities, including Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Shabana Azmi and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

Macron’s visit to Mumbai includes a series of diplomatic, cultural and business engagements, with a focus on deepening bilateral ties across sectors, including defence, innovation, climate action and creative industries.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai late at night on February 16, beginning a three-day official visit to India that will place strong emphasis on innovation, technology cooperation and bilateral engagement, with Mumbai hosting the first and most eventful leg of the tour.

A major highlight of Macron’s Mumbai visit will be the India–France Innovation Forum at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, where business leaders, startup founders, innovators and policymakers from both countries will come together to explore partnerships in emerging technologies, research and entrepreneurship.

article-image

Later in the evening, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will jointly inaugurate the India–France Year of Innovation and Cultural Commemoration 2026 at the Gateway of India. The year-long initiative will be celebrated across both nations and aims to deepen ties in innovation, technology, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

After completing his Mumbai engagements, President Macron will travel to New Delhi to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where global leaders, policymakers and AI experts are expected to participate.

