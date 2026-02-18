Bombay HC Gives State Govt 2 Weeks To Deposit ₹3.60 Crore Human Rights Compensation, Warns Of Top Official’s Appearance

The Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government to comply with compensation orders issued by the State Human Rights Commission within two weeks | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 17: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday extended two weeks’ time for the Maharashtra government to deposit Rs 3.60 crore towards compensation as per the directions issued by the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) in 136 cases, failing which the Principal Secretary of the Home Department has been directed to remain present in the court.

State’s plea for modification rejected

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad rejected the application filed by the state seeking recall/modification of the earlier High Court order, contending that compliance with compensation directions issued by the MSHRC now remains pending in only 33 cases, involving payment of Rs 33 lakh.

The HC, on January 27, had directed the state to deposit Rs 3.60 crore within two weeks and show compliance with the SHRC directions while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Satyam Surana, who alleged large-scale non-payment of compensation awarded by the commission to victims of human rights violations.

State presents updated figures

In an application placing updated figures on record, the state contended that data relied upon by the petitioner — obtained through the Right to Information Act — did not reflect the current status of compliance. It has verified records in 111 of the 136 cases cited in the PIL, as per the application filed by Additional Government Pleader Bhupesh Samant.

The state said it has complied with MSHRC recommendations in 57 cases, disbursing Rs 55.46 lakh. In four cases, costs amounting to Rs 2.15 lakh were imposed on complainants or other parties, not on the state.

It further informed the court that it has challenged compensation directions in 39 cases involving Rs 1.06 crore and filed nine review pleas before the commission concerning Rs 20.45 lakh.

On review, compensation was cancelled in two matters, while in two other cases complainants declined to accept payment totalling Rs 11.25 lakh. Apart from the 33 cases where compliance is pending, the government said it is awaiting reports from concerned authorities in 25 cases involving Rs 81.76 lakh. It added that Rs 15 lakh pertains to two cases where liability rests with other states or entities.

The state also informed the court that it has complied with directions to appoint a nodal officer by designating a Deputy/Joint Secretary in the Home Department earlier this month.

Next hearing on March 10

The court rapped the state over the delay in compliance of orders and kept the PIL for hearing on March 10.

