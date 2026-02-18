MMRDA Seeks Control Of Govt Land Parcels To Boost Revenue, Eyes Metro Depots As Future Monetisation Model

MMRDA has proposed developing government land parcels and metro depot sites to generate revenue for large-scale infrastructure projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 17: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has submitted a proposal to the state government seeking control over government-owned land parcels (collector) for development and revenue generation, a move that could unlock a major funding source for large-scale infrastructure projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The proposal, which is yet to receive approval, seeks permission for MMRDA to develop government land parcels and monetise them through leasing.

Budget focus on infrastructure

MMRDA has announced a budget of Rs 48,072 crore for 2026–27, with around 87% of the allocation earmarked for infrastructure projects. The Authority has also projected Rs 11,177 crore in revenue from land monetisation, including land parcels in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Wadala Notified Area, Oshiwara Business Centre, Thane development areas and the Karnala–Chirner region, where MMRDA is the special planning authority and can lease land to generate revenue.

Officials said the funding push comes as MMRDA undertakes infrastructure projects worth thousands of crores across the MMR. Given the scale of capital expenditure, securing steady cash flows remains a key priority for the Authority.

An official said that government land parcels currently face issues such as encroachment and litigation, and allowing MMRDA to develop these lands could help protect them from illegal occupation and legal disputes.

“If MMRDA is given the opportunity to develop collector-owned lands under the revenue department, these parcels can be kept free from encroachment and encumbrances, and better protected,” the official said, adding that it will also allow well-planned development.

As MMRDA covers an area of about 6,328 sq km and includes nine municipal corporations, nine municipal councils, a nagar panchayat and over 1,000 villages across Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts, it is responsible for the planning and development of this vast metropolitan region, which had a population of 235.98 lakh as per the 2011 Census.

The state government’s decision on the proposal is awaited. If approved, the land monetisation plan could significantly strengthen MMRDA’s financial capacity, as the revenue generation will be significant and can accelerate infrastructure development across the region.

MMRDA explores metro depots as future revenue source

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has carried out a preliminary study to explore whether metro depots can be developed and monetised as a future revenue model, officials said.

According to sources, the study examines the potential use of Floor Space Index (FSI) at metro depot sites, which could be leveraged for development subject to appropriate approvals.

Similar models have been implemented in Ahmedabad and other parts, and MMRDA is considering whether such an approach can be replicated in Mumbai.

Also Watch:

Metro depot locations such as Charkop depot of Metro 7 and Mandale depot of Metro Line 2B can be possible locations for future development under this model. If pursued, the initiative could open up new revenue streams for the Authority, which is undertaking large-scale infrastructure projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/