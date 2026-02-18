Bhiwandi Chokes Under ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality As Industrial Emissions And Construction Dust Trigger Health Fears

Thick industrial smoke and swirling construction dust blanket parts of Bhiwandi as air pollution levels remain in the very poor category | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Feb 17: Bhiwandi, known as Maharashtra’s powerloom hub, is grappling with alarming levels of air pollution, with residents complaining of breathing difficulties, throat irritation and eye problems as toxic industrial emissions and unchecked construction dust continue to degrade air quality.

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has consistently remained in the “very poor” category, frequently crossing the 300 mark. On February 16, the AQI reportedly touched 312, while PM2.5 levels were recorded at 9–11 times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended limits — posing serious health risks, particularly for children, senior citizens and those with respiratory ailments.

Industrial emissions under scrutiny

A major contributor to the worsening air quality is the large number of sizing and dyeing units operating across the city. Locals allege that several of these units burn plastic waste, releasing toxic fumes from their chimneys.

Residents of Ashok Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Temghar and Mansarovar said that polluted smoke often enters upper-floor apartments despite windows being shut, making daily life difficult.

In addition, scrap from plastic bead (moti) manufacturing units is allegedly burnt in open areas. In the Navi Basti locality’s Govind Compound area, industrial scrap is reportedly dumped and set ablaze near a hill, further adding to air contamination.

Metro works and construction dust add to crisis

The situation has been compounded by large-scale road widening works between Anjurphata and Kalyan Naka undertaken in connection with the Mumbai Metro Line 5 corridor. While shops, old structures and hazardous buildings were demolished to facilitate the project, residents allege that debris management has been poor. Dust from broken structures and unpaved stretches continues to swirl across RCC roads, making it hazardous to travel, especially behind heavy vehicles.

Simultaneously, high-rise construction projects across the city are adding to dust pollution. Activists claim that many construction sites fail to install protective netting or follow dust-control norms. Building materials are transported without adequate covering, and debris is often left exposed.

Monitoring concerns and official response

Despite the mounting concerns, citizens allege inadequate monitoring. Although two air pollution monitoring devices have reportedly been installed by the municipal corporation, residents claim there is little clarity on whether they are functional. Civic officials have yet to provide transparent real-time pollution data.

Responding to the allegations, Sunil Bhoir, Environment Head of the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation, said that action is routinely taken against polluting units through notices and enforcement measures.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Balkrishna Kshirsagar acknowledged that pollution levels have increased due to industrial activity, construction sites and ongoing road widening works, adding that necessary steps are being initiated.

However, residents remain unconvinced. Jayanand Keni, trustee of Shrimakandeshwar Temple, said that the civic body had procured a road-cleaning machine to remove dust from RCC roads, but it is rarely seen in operation. Water sprinkling through tankers should be carried out regularly to control dust, he said.

Azhar Khoje, General Secretary of NCP (SP), criticised the civic administration, alleging negligence in pollution control and prioritising bureaucratic transfers over environmental management.

Also Watch:

Call for urgent coordinated action

As Bhiwandi continues to expand industrially and infrastructurally, citizens warn that urgent, coordinated action is essential before the city’s air quality slips into a full-blown public health crisis.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/