 Drone Footage Captures 75 Dolphins Swimming In Unison Off Malvan Coast In Maharashtra's Sindhudurg; VIDEO
Sarah LoboUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 02:51 PM IST
article-image
Nitesh Rane X Account

Sindhudurg: A spectacular sighting of nearly 75 dolphins swimming together off the coast of Malvan in Sindhudurg district has drawn widespread attention after Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane shared a video of the moment on social media.

The video, posted on Rane’s official X account, shows a large pod of dolphins gliding through the calm waters near the shoreline. The marine mammals can be seen surfacing and diving in unison, creating a striking visual display against the Konkan coast.

In the caption accompanying the video, the minister highlighted the natural beauty of the Konkan region, describing it as a place blessed with scenic landscapes and pristine silver beaches. He noted that the region’s charm continues to attract tourists from across the country and beyond.

In the post he said 'God has generously showered natural stunning beauty upon Konkan with breathtaking landscapes, and silver beaches. It's no wonder that tourists are constantly captivated by its charm.'

Rane said the recent sighting has added to the natural wealth and appeal of Sindhudurg, calling it a proud and delightful moment for the district. He added that such sightings are likely to become a special attraction for visitors heading to South Konkan, especially nature lovers and marine wildlife enthusiasts.

'A recent sighting added to the glory to the natural wealth of Sindhudurg-- a group of 75 dolphins was seen swimming together just off the coast in Malvan. This is indeed a proud and delightful sight. It will surely be a special attraction for tourists visiting South Konkan.'

article-image

Malvan, known for its clean beaches, clear waters and rich marine biodiversity, has long been a popular destination for coastal tourism. Dolphin sightings, though not uncommon in the region, rarely involve such large numbers, making the recent incident particularly noteworthy.

The video has since gained traction online, with many users expressing excitement over the rare sight and praising the region’s natural splendour.

