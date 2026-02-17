 Maharashtra To Install 7035 CCTV Cameras Across ST Network With ₹1111 Crore Boost
Maharashtra has launched a Rs 1111 crore CCTV project to enhance security across the State Transport network. A total of 7035 cameras will be installed at 633 locations, including bus stands and depots. A central control room in Mumbai will monitor operations, aiming to ensure safer travel for millions of daily passengers.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
In a major security overhaul, the Maharashtra government has announced an ambitious digital surveillance project for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. Popularly known as ‘Laal Pari’, the red buses that connect cities, towns and remote villages will soon operate under a strengthened security net.

Transport Minister and ST Corporation Chairman Pratap Sarnaik said the government has sanctioned Rs 1111 crore to implement a comprehensive CCTV network across the state. The move comes amid growing concerns over potential threats from anti social elements and the need to safeguard millions of daily passengers.

7035 Cameras Across 633 Locations

Under the project, 7035 CCTV cameras will be installed at 633 locations including bus stands, depots, divisional workshops, central workshops, divisional offices and the Central Training Institute at Bhosari. The aim is to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of sensitive and high footfall areas.

The project has been entrusted to Telecommunication Consultant India Limited, which was selected through an e tendering process. The implementation period has been fixed at one year, with work already progressing at pace.

Central Control Room In Mumbai

A state level central control room has been established in Mumbai and its User Acceptance Testing has been successfully completed. This facility will act as the backbone of the surveillance system, enabling centralised monitoring of cameras installed across Maharashtra.

Officials said the system will help detect suspicious movement in real time and allow authorities to take swift action when required.

Pilot Phase Underway

As part of the pilot phase, CCTV systems have already been installed at 64 key locations in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar divisions. Work is currently underway in the remaining 27 divisions, as well as in workshops and administrative offices.

Minister Sarnaik said the initiative is not merely about installing cameras but about reinforcing passenger confidence. With technology now at its core, the journey of ‘Laal Pari’ is set to become not just faster, but safer and more reliable for travellers across the state.

