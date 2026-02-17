Dreaming Of Your Very Own House In Mumbai? MHADA Opens Online Applications For 118 Flats On First-Come-First-Serve Basis From Today; Check Details

MHADA | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced that online applications for 118 affordable homes in Mumbai will open on a first-come, first-served (FCFS) basis starting February 17, 2026.

According to MHADA, the online registration process will begin at 11 am on February 17 through its official portal. The flats have been made available under the FCFS scheme after remaining unsold in earlier lottery rounds for various reasons.

Which Is The Most Expensive & Least Expensive House On Sale?

A Hindustan Times report quoting sources, the price range of the available homes varies widely. The most expensive flat on offer is located in South Mumbai’s Tardeo, priced at over Rs 8 crore, while the most affordable unit is available at Rs 38 lakh.

MHADA said the flats are spread across multiple locations in Mumbai, including Kandivali, Charkop, Shimpoli, Antop Hill, Wadala, Powai, Malad, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Byculla, Lower Parel, Sion, Juhu and Andheri.

The housing authority said the process of submitting online applications, paying the application fee and security deposit, and selecting a flat will begin on March 4, 2026. Once a flat is finalised, the applicant will be required to pay 10 per cent of the flat’s total sale price within 48 hours.

MHADA has laid down specific eligibility conditions for applicants under the FCFS scheme. Applicants must be at least 18 years old on the date of application and must be Indian citizens. A domicile certificate of Maharashtra is mandatory and must have been issued after January 2018, along with a barcode.

Details On Documents Required

For documentation, MHADA stated single applicants must submit their Aadhaar card and PAN card. Married applicants will need to submit their spouse’s Aadhaar or PAN card, while divorced applicants must provide a certified copy of the court judgment or appeal, as possession of the flat will not be granted without the final order.

Applicants seeking housing loans will need to upload a pre-sanction letter from the concerned financial institution. After this, MHADA will issue a no-objection certificate in favour of the bank. Allotment and possession letters will be issued after full payment of the flat cost and stamp duty.

Meanwhile, MHADA said it is preparing to launch around 5,000 affordable homes in Mumbai over the next two to three months. Nearly half of these units are expected to come up in Goregaon, catering to EWS, LIG, MIG and HIG categories across multiple locations in the city.

