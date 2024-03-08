Mumbai: Homebuyer Reveals How Careful Consideration And Comparison Helped In Purchasing Property In Exurbs

We are delighted to announce the acquisition of a 1 BHK residence within a complex comprising of 6 buildings situated in Bhayandar East. One of the key factors that swung the decision in favour of this project is the Hanumanji temple at the entrance of our gate.

Presently, our household consists of four members: Manju Vora, aged 50, Pravin Vora, aged 52, along with sons Navin Vora, aged 26, and Dipesh Vora, aged 21. The idea of purchasing a new home had been brewing for the past year, and we stumbled upon a splendid complex conveniently located near the station, an upcoming metro stop, and close to the highway.

Vora family |

The decision was primarily driven by investment prospects and the desire for a more luxurious and spacious living space. Our search spanned six months, with the last two months being particularly intensive, until we finally found a property that met our criteria in terms of location and features.

The process unfolded in stages: initially, the agent presented this property, followed by a confirmation of the flat’s vastu, a meeting with the builder, and the finalisation of the deal. After a month-long banking process, we took possession of the property.

While exploring numerous options, we encountered properties that did not justify the investment or were too distant from transportation hubs, and some were simply beyond our budget. After careful consideration and comparison, this apartment emerged as the ideal choice, offering proximity to essential amenities such as schools, colleges, markets, and hospitals, all within a 500-meter radius.

After thorough family discussions and consulting our priest for vastu confirmation, we examined four flats within the complex before settling on our current residence, which stood out as the most suitable option. Subsequently, we finalised the loan and down payment plans, culminating in the exchange of tokens and the official confirmation of our purchase on the auspicious day of Diwali during the Laxmi Poojan ceremony.

