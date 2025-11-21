Maharashtra FDA Launches Statewide Clean Food Drive Ahead Of New Year

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Mumbai | File photo

Mumbai: With the New Year festivities approaching and large gatherings expected on December 31, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a special statewide campaign to ensure that food served in hotels and restaurants remains clean, safe and uncontaminated. The initiative has been launched under the vision of Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal, who has introduced the campaign titled “Welcome the New Year, Commit to Hotel Cleanliness.” The drive will continue across Maharashtra until December 31.

The primary objective of this initiative is to provide citizens with hygienic and nutritious food while also improving the overall environment and cleanliness standards in eateries, cafés and hotels. Establishments that demonstrate excellent cleanliness practices will be acknowledged and appreciated by the department as part of the campaign.

Minister Zirwal emphasized that poor hygiene in eateries directly affects public health, making it essential to maintain strict cleanliness norms. The FDA routinely conducts inspections to monitor food quality and hygiene, but with festive crowds increasing, the department has decided to intensify its efforts through this special campaign. The initiative aims not only to ensure better food quality but also to create sustained awareness among hotel and restaurant owners about maintaining hygienic practices.

The campaign will be implemented across urban cities as well as rural taluka-level establishments. Regional offices of the FDA have been directed to begin focused action immediately. Minister Zirwal has instructed the regional teams to pay close attention to hygiene practices, enforce necessary regulations and guide hotel owners to adopt consistent cleanliness habits.

As part of the campaign, officials will collect food samples wherever required and examine them for quality and safety. In cases where violations are detected, hotels will be issued immediate improvement notices as well as show-cause notices. Unauthorized establishments operating without valid licenses will face swift punitive action. A follow-up inspection will be conducted 15 days after a notice is issued, and if the establishment fails to make the required improvements, its license will be suspended or cancelled. Minister Zirwal made it clear that no compromise would be tolerated when it comes to consumer safety.

A review meeting regarding the implementation of this statewide campaign was held at Mantralaya, chaired by Minister Narhari Zirwal. The meeting was attended by FDA Commissioner Shridhar Dube Patil, Joint Commissioner (Vigilance) Dr. Rahul Khade and Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane, who discussed the action plan and operational strategy for the campaign.

