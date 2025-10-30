Otis India Elevates Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project With 55 Advanced Elevators And Escalators

Otis India to install 55 elevators and escalators for India’s first high-speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad | Captain ---- Pix for representational purpose only

Otis India is applying its industry and engineering expertise to help transform the future of rail travel across the country, supporting new connections and faster journeys for people travelling between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on the new high-speed rail corridor.

Recent new orders bring the total number of Otis units on the high-tech railway to 55 elevators and escalators, across six stations and one depot. Otis India is a subsidiary of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS).

Supporting India’s First Bullet Train Corridor

The megaproject, which includes the development of stations with future-ready elevator and escalator systems, will use the same Shinkansen (Bullet Train) technology that’s transformed travel across Japan, and will reduce train travel time over the 508km route to just over two hours, with the fastest trains travelling at speeds up to 320 km/hr, saving around four hours for passengers.

Otis’ Commitment to Safety and Innovation

Sebi Joseph, President, Otis India, said: “Otis is already powering India’s ambition and progress in infrastructure growth at metro stations, airports and commercial hubs. Now we are honored to be playing a key role in high-speed rail and the advancement of India’s transportation systems. With Otis innovation, modern and reliable products, and our relentless commitment to passenger safety, we aim to make every step of the passenger’s journey safe, smooth and seamless.”

Pioneering India’s High-Speed Rail Network

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor is the first project in a proposed high-speed rail network that will eventually connect more cities and regions.

