Mumbai Guide: 7 Spiritual Destinations Now Easier To Reach VIA Aqua Line Metro

Shree Siddhivinayak Temple: The Siddhivinayak metro station itself is right beside the temple entrance, offering a direct, seamless access point for all devotees.
Haji Ali Dargah: Exit the Mahalaxmi metro station and walk or take a short taxi/auto ride (approx. 1.0 km). The Dargah is a beautiful sea-linked shrine.
Mahalaxmi Temple: A quick walk (approx. 1.0 km) from the station will lead you to this iconic temple dedicated to Goddess Mahalaxmi.
Shitladevi Temple: The station is named after the temple and provides direct access to this historic and significant temple dedicated to Goddess Shitaladevi.
Babulnath Temple: Grant Road Metro station is the nearest Aqua line metro to the temple. Take an exit from the station, and a short auto-rickshaw or taxi ride (approx. 2.0 km) will take you up to the hill-top temple.
Mount Mary Basilica: Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Metro station is nearest to the church. Take the metro to BKC, then a taxi/auto (approx. 7 km) across Bandra to reach this historic Roman Catholic Church on a hill.
Kwan Kung Temple: Located in Mazagaon, is closest to Kalbadevi and Girgaon stations, approx 5 kms far from both underground Aqua Line stations
