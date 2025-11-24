Mumbai Guide: 7 Spiritual Destinations Now Easier To Reach VIA Aqua Line Metro

By: Manasi Kamble | November 24, 2025

Shree Siddhivinayak Temple: The Siddhivinayak metro station itself is right beside the temple entrance, offering a direct, seamless access point for all devotees.

FPJ

Haji Ali Dargah: Exit the Mahalaxmi metro station and walk or take a short taxi/auto ride (approx. 1.0 km). The Dargah is a beautiful sea-linked shrine.

Mahalaxmi Temple: A quick walk (approx. 1.0 km) from the station will lead you to this iconic temple dedicated to Goddess Mahalaxmi.

Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Shitladevi Temple: The station is named after the temple and provides direct access to this historic and significant temple dedicated to Goddess Shitaladevi.

Recreational Sportz

Babulnath Temple: Grant Road Metro station is the nearest Aqua line metro to the temple. Take an exit from the station, and a short auto-rickshaw or taxi ride (approx. 2.0 km) will take you up to the hill-top temple.

File Photo

Mount Mary Basilica: Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Metro station is nearest to the church. Take the metro to BKC, then a taxi/auto (approx. 7 km) across Bandra to reach this historic Roman Catholic Church on a hill.

Image credit: Anita Aikara | FPJ

Kwan Kung Temple: Located in Mazagaon, is closest to Kalbadevi and Girgaon stations, approx 5 kms far from both underground Aqua Line stations

