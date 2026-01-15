 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: SEC Clarifies Door-To-Door Campaign Rule After Political Storm Over Silence Period
After backlash, the SEC clarified that allowing limited door-to-door campaigning during the silence period is not a new rule but stems from a February 2012 order. The rule permits individual outreach without microphones, beyond 100 metres from polling stations.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 02:09 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra SEC | X @MaharashtraSEC

Mumbai: After facing backlash in the media and social media that door-to-door campaigning has been allowed for the last 48 hours also, the state election commission (SEC) has clarified that it is not a new rule or order, but is the implementation of the notification issued in February 2012.

Opposition leaders attack SEC

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday slammed the SEC for introducing the new notification accusing the poll body for being biased. He said, " “silence period” begins 48 hours before polling, during which all forms of campaigning must cease. However, a new directive has disrupted this long-standing practice."

Strict Restrictions Remain

However, the SEC in its statement clarified saying, "The commission has not issued any new order regarding door-to-door campaigning after the end of the campaign for the municipal corporation elections. The order in this regard is old and was issued by the SEC on February 14, 2012. According to that order, after the end of the public campaign, candidates can meet voters and go door-to-door campaigning 100 meters outside the polling station. But the use of microphones is not allowed and candidates cannot move in groups."

