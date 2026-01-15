Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Shifting Of AAI Radar From Dahisar To Gorai, Highlights Redevelopment Opportunities

Just a day before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has officially agreed to relocate its high-frequency radar from Dahisar to Gorai. | X @AAI_Official & File Pic

Mumbai: Just a day before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has officially agreed to relocate its high-frequency radar from Dahisar to Gorai. He announced that the state government has already decided to provide land at Gorai and claimed that the decision has paved the way for redevelopment in the area.

AAI and MoCA approval

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA)’s AAI section, on Wednesday, approved the shifting of the high frequency receiver from Dahisar to Gorai. The existing Dahisar plot, which is spread across 64 acres, will be used by the AAI to develop a 29-acre public garden for the citizens whereas the remaining land will be used for other purposes according to the provisions of AAI, Maharashtra government and the civic body.

According to MoCA’s correspondence with the urban development department of Maharashtra, AAI’s proposal was approved by the minister of civil aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu. The ministry clarified that 20 acres of land, free of cost and encumbrances, will have to be provided in Gorai and the infrastructure development cost will also be borne by the state government. The ministry stated that the floor space index (FSI) rights of the entire plot, including the 29-acre garden will remain with AAI.

Importance of radar system

The said radar is a ground-based communication equipment that receives radio signals, crucial for air traffic control, aircraft communication, and navigation aids. This system is vital for ensuring safe and efficient airspace management and operations.

Coming just 24 hours before Mumbaikars head to the polls, the announcement is being viewed as a strategic masterstroke by the ruling alliance. Making the announcement, Fadnavis said, “The state government has already taken a decision to provide land at Gorai for this purpose. This decision has paved the way for redevelopment in this area.”

