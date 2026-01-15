Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 18 Minor Incidents During Campaign Period, Police Deploy 28,000 Personnel To Ensure Peaceful Polls

The campaign for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections began on January 3 and officially concluded on January 13 at 5 pm. | File Pic

Mumbai: The campaign for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections began on January 3 and officially concluded on January 13 at 5 pm. During this period, at least 18 minor incidents were reported across various parts of the city. According to a senior IPS officer, all 18 cases were registered under non-serious sections and none involved major offences.

The latest incident occurred in Park Site, Vikhroli, where former corporator Haroon Khan (Ward 124) has been accused of assaulting two individuals who were campaigning in support of UBT faction candidate Sakina Shaikh. The attack reportedly followed a verbal altercation. Police have registered a case under relevant sections and initiated an investigation.

Security Intensified in Sensitive Areas

Taking note of all reported incidents, Mumbai Police have strengthened security arrangements, especially in areas classified as sensitive. Additional police force has been deployed to ensure the election process remains peaceful and free of disruptions.

Strict Guidelines Issued to Election-Duty Officers

Mumbai Police have also issued strict instructions to officers and personnel on election duty like mobile phones must be switched off during duty hours, clear guidelines have been laid out for media personnel regarding how close they may film or take photographs at polling stations and Police teams have been strategically stationed across all critical locations.

28,000 Police Personnel Deployed for Election Security

To maintain law and order before and during the polling day, Mumbai Police have deployed approximately 28,000 officers and constables across the city.

The enhanced security arrangement aims to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure that the civic elections are conducted in a smooth and peaceful manner.

